v1.77 Update is Live!

Twin Blood Season in Zula!

2 NEW CHARACTERS (SABA ASMERE AND LIYA ASMERE)

The new twin characters, Saba Asmere and Liya Asmere, are now in Zula!

An Exciting Showdown Awaits You in the Twin Blood Season!

Saba and Liya Asmere were born in Turkey due to their family’s missions. When they were just 1 year old, they lost their parents in an attack on their family. Saba was adopted by a Turkish family, and communication between the two siblings was severed. Liya, however, was raised by the Gladio and sent to Turkey to stop the rise of the Zula Team.

ZULA PASS PREVIEW

Thanks to the new development, the later stages of Zula Pass can now be previewed before purchasing.

The Twin Blood season is live with its exclusive designs and content:

OBSIDIAN ELITE SERIES AND GLOVES

The Obsidian (Elite) series is live for the following weapons:

AUG A3 MPT-76 RS-S1 AWP KAR98 MSR

The specially designed gloves for the Obsidian (Elite) series are now available for all characters.

HEROIC TROPICAL SKIN AND GLOVES

The Heroic (Tropical) skin is now available for the following weapons:

AK-47 GROZA RSS STORM MP109 CNK P90 MSR AUG KARAMBIT

The specially designed gloves for the Heroic (Tropical) skin are now available for all characters.

MULTI-SPRAY USAGE

With the new development, players can now choose 4 sprays in the game. By holding the T key, they can open the spray wheel and select the spray they want. Then, by pressing the T key, they can use their selected spray at any time.

CLAN LOGOS

4 NEW SPRAYS

SUPPORT AND BOXES

OTHER ITEMS AND DEVELOPMENTS

The addition of the challenge button. (The button is developed but will be disabled in this package.)

If Activity version 0 appears, the pop-up will not appear.

The Comedian series, Neon Comedian series, Medic series, and Blue Medic series have been added for AUG A3S, ATAK, and ESİNTİ weapons.