\[Salt Cube] nerfed: 5 → 8
\[Protective Feather] nerfed
\[Shooter Marten] nerfed: cost 3 → 4, attack speed reduced
\[Dirty Carrot] changed
\[Vampire Bat] nerfed: attack speed reduced
\[Bless] healing increased: 20 → 30
\[Sufficient Rest] cost reduced: 2 → 1
\[Puberty Monkey] changed from ranged single-target to ranged AoE, attack power and range reduced
Minor Balance Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 3001331
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3001332
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update