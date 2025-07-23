 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19324514 Edited 23 July 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • \[Salt Cube] nerfed: 5 → 8

  • \[Protective Feather] nerfed

  • \[Shooter Marten] nerfed: cost 3 → 4, attack speed reduced

  • \[Dirty Carrot] changed

  • \[Vampire Bat] nerfed: attack speed reduced

  • \[Bless] healing increased: 20 → 30

  • \[Sufficient Rest] cost reduced: 2 → 1

  • \[Puberty Monkey] changed from ranged single-target to ranged AoE, attack power and range reduced

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3001331
macOS Depot 3001332
