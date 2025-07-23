📌 Lore changes

Milana is now the older sister.

Lida is no longer preparing for final exams — it confused many players, and we listened.



📌 New character emotions

Grumpy Lida and shy Lyokha have been added.

We’re working on making the characters’ reactions more expressive and lively.



📌 3D background animation

Some scenes now have AI-powered animated backgrounds.

We know many feel skeptical about AI — if it doesn’t work for you, we’ll remove it.



📌 Spanish localization

The game is now fully translated into Spanish.

Scenes, images, and dialogues have been adapted to local culture.



📌 DLC update

Updated backgrounds to match the current version, added some exclusive content and new character animations from the epilogue.