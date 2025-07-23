📌 Lore changes
Milana is now the older sister.
Lida is no longer preparing for final exams — it confused many players, and we listened.
📌 New character emotions
Grumpy Lida and shy Lyokha have been added.
We’re working on making the characters’ reactions more expressive and lively.
📌 3D background animation
Some scenes now have AI-powered animated backgrounds.
We know many feel skeptical about AI — if it doesn’t work for you, we’ll remove it.
📌 Spanish localization
The game is now fully translated into Spanish.
Scenes, images, and dialogues have been adapted to local culture.
📌 DLC update
Updated backgrounds to match the current version, added some exclusive content and new character animations from the epilogue.
Big update to the main game.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update