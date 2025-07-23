 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19324438
📌 Lore changes
Milana is now the older sister.
Lida is no longer preparing for final exams — it confused many players, and we listened.

📌 New character emotions
Grumpy Lida and shy Lyokha have been added.
We’re working on making the characters’ reactions more expressive and lively.

📌 3D background animation
Some scenes now have AI-powered animated backgrounds.
We know many feel skeptical about AI — if it doesn’t work for you, we’ll remove it.

📌 Spanish localization
The game is now fully translated into Spanish.
Scenes, images, and dialogues have been adapted to local culture.

📌 DLC update
Updated backgrounds to match the current version, added some exclusive content and new character animations from the epilogue.

