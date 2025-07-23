 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19324415
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a few today!

  • Fixed bug with "Swap a tile with a common Consonant from the Letter Bag"
  • Fixed bug with "If two adjacent tiles share the same letter, both score 3x"
  • Stopped game from playing mouse-over sound effects if it is not the active window
  • Fixed issue with "Word ends with" Modifier and Exclamation tiles

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3586661
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3586662
  • Loading history…
