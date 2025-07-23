- Fixed bug with "Swap a tile with a common Consonant from the Letter Bag"
- Fixed bug with "If two adjacent tiles share the same letter, both score 3x"
- Stopped game from playing mouse-over sound effects if it is not the active window
- Fixed issue with "Word ends with" Modifier and Exclamation tiles
Bug fixes - 1.07
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a few today!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3586661
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3586662
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update