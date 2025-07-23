Adjustments:

· Modified the tips of the Endless Hatred quest to make the quest process easier to understand.



Fixes:

· Fixed the error that the attributes of the unique gems were not removed correctly when removing them due to version 1.01b.

· Fixed the problem that the names of equipment obtained before version 1.01b may be displayed due to incorrect inlay.

· Fixed the error that the light spot chasing event in Akai Forest may not trigger movement under certain conditions.

· Other text and illustration display errors.