Adjustments:
· Modified the tips of the Endless Hatred quest to make the quest process easier to understand.
Fixes:
· Fixed the error that the attributes of the unique gems were not removed correctly when removing them due to version 1.01b.
· Fixed the problem that the names of equipment obtained before version 1.01b may be displayed due to incorrect inlay.
· Fixed the error that the light spot chasing event in Akai Forest may not trigger movement under certain conditions.
· Other text and illustration display errors.
July 23, 1.01d Patch Notes
