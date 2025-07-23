Additions: - Added basic Video and Audio settings. (These are placeholder and will be improved in the future).

- Added a hint for spawning enemies on the Arena map.

- Added a surface and castle location to the Arena map for more environmental variation.

- Added health, mana, and stamina bars. (Mana is not implemented yet as main focus is melee combat).

- Added simple inventory UI to test inventory icons. (There are currently only 3 weapons in the inventory, this acts similarly to the armorer menu and simply equips the selected weapon).

- Added purification spell functionality (Healing).

- Cannon.



Fixes/Changes: - Reduced package size by roughly 200MB.

- Updated controls tab.

- Temporarily fixed tutorial hints overlapping.

- Fixed the settings button not working on the pause menu.

- Fixed Death screen issue where the proper buttons wouldn't appear.

- Fixed combat mode dashing. (Didn't allow you to dash after doing it the first time).

- Removed the skeletons ability to block. (Skeletons would be locked in a state where they wouldn't stop blocking, this is a temporary fix).

- Updated the Capsule enemies lunge attack. (Reduced damage and added a shorter delay between attacks).

- Reduced Capsule enemies health 200 - 100 (Now on par with character health. Not sure why it was that high tbh, oopsies).

- Updated all weapons, except for the Remington, to have a special attack.

- Removed melee attacks from the Remington.



I made some other changes not listed here, but they were very minor.



Thank you for all of the feedback today! It was very helpful and I'm working hard to make adjustments to the gameplay and AI. ːsteamhappyː