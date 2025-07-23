 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19324244 Edited 23 July 2025 – 06:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pilots! It's time to improve your fleet strength! UMC reports that a new transport convoy has arrived in fringe sectors from inner worlds. It seems that the blockade has been broken. We are expecting even more trade caravans in the fringe sectors soon!

Only today, July 23, we offer a 30% discount on Karud components! They can be purchased directly from the ship tree.

Long-term testing of the ship ‘Karud’ secured its fame as the most mobile and effective ECM interceptor. For this reason, the leading designer of the Saladin family chose a prototype for a new experiment.

The special offer is valid for a limited time and will end on July 24!

Sincerely,
Star Conflict Team

