- Added feedback form allowing user feedback from in game
- Fixed crash when completing scenario in debug menu when not in scenario
- Fixed crash on exiting game
- Prevent unused UI features causing problems on AMD cards
- Added crash reporting flag for whether the user opened the debug menu
- Increase visibility of paths from buildings
- Remove disabled buildings from currency hover details
- Upgraded sentry crash reporting library
- Fix bug with time not progressing at 1 year erosion speed
Update notes for 2.0.2.11
