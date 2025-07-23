 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19324231 Edited 23 July 2025 – 06:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added feedback form allowing user feedback from in game
  • Fixed crash when completing scenario in debug menu when not in scenario
  • Fixed crash on exiting game
  • Prevent unused UI features causing problems on AMD cards
  • Added crash reporting flag for whether the user opened the debug menu
  • Increase visibility of paths from buildings
  • Remove disabled buildings from currency hover details
  • Upgraded sentry crash reporting library
  • Fix bug with time not progressing at 1 year erosion speed

