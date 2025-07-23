This update mainly focuses on numerical corrections and the optimization of some functions.

Bug fix

1. Fixed the issue where the attack and defense power of equipment were not effective in some cases.

2. Fixed the problem where the character attribute page was not updated correctly after changing equipment.

3. Fixed the issue where the additional yield bonus from advanced farming skills was not effective.

4. Fixed the occasional problem where the additional damage bonus from combat skills "Fighting" and "Hunting" was not effective.

5. Fixed the issue where the happiness and health bonuses from skills such as Qihuang, Paoku, and Zhitao were not effective at the end of each round.

6. Fixed the problem where the additional yield bonus from advanced gathering skills was not effective.

7. Fixed the issue where the top blood UI was not updated synchronously when taking damage in battle.

8. Fixed the problem where the attribute bonuses from skills such as fishing, hunting, fighting, and farming were not effective after upgrading.

9. Fixed the issue where the UI display was not synchronized when attribute bonuses were effective.

10. Fixed the problem where the font color of energy and constitution in the HUD interface was displayed abnormally.

11. Fixed the issue where Uncle Qi's equipment was wrongly worn by the protagonist in some scenes.

12. Fixed the problem where the energy and constitution in the HUD interface did not match the display in the backpack.

13. Fixed the issue where the player's position on the mini-map was stuck when changing seasons indoors.

14. Fixed the problem where the protagonist could still move while the illustration was playing.

15. Fixed the issue where the output value of leatherworking was incorrect under the influence of skills.

16. Fixed the problem where the bonus of the new recipe "Cooked Winter Melon" was replaced.

17. Fixed the issue where some protagonist names were displayed incorrectly.

18. Fixed some text errors.

19. Fixed the problem where the mini-map positioning was inaccurate and the player's position was stuck.

20. Fixed the issue where some furniture had no actual function.

Optimize content

1. Balance the rewards for farming actions. Actions such as plowing, sowing, and watering all earn experience rewards, and old save files will receive a quadruple farming experience bonus.

2. Optimize the kitchen interface. The menu and ingredient display areas are now more user-friendly.

3. Optimize the information prompts for manufacturing skills such as cooking, silk weaving, and traditional Chinese medicine. Add intuitive prompts for whether materials are sufficient.

4. Optimize the skill text descriptions.

5. Optimize the facial visual effects of the young master model.

6. Add sound effects for being hit by bamboo arrows in the martial arts mini-game.

7. Optimize the visual representation of some character collision issues.

8. Optimize the new game interface. Add a prompt for the upper limit of talent selection, and modify the layout and attribute value display.

Content addition and modification

1. A new 34-round mission, "Trade and Exchange", has been added.

2. A new 25-round mission series, "Planting Flowers in Spring", has been added.

3. A new 30-round mission series, "Singing While Ill", has been added.

4. Based on player feedback, the attack dash effect of the sword and spear weapons has been removed. The combat feel will be redesigned in future versions.

5. New attack animations for the staff and hammer weapons have been added.

6. The mission process of "Encountering a Great Doctor" has been modified to avoid the problem where the young master meets Hua Tuo in round 36 but cannot wait for him in round 37, resulting in the death of the third uncle.