 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19324158 Edited 23 July 2025 – 04:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: It is now possible to build aprons, hangars, and gates over roads and taxiways, provided that the roads and taxiways are in compatible positions.
  • Languages: Experimental versions of Russian, Japanese, and French languages have been added. These versions are not checked by native speakers, so the translation quality may not be good. The main reason to introduce them now is to have the right placeholders in the game. We hope in future to have the translations improved, together with the other languages that are still in experimental phase.


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3197061
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3197062
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link