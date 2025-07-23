- Gameplay: It is now possible to build aprons, hangars, and gates over roads and taxiways, provided that the roads and taxiways are in compatible positions.
- Languages: Experimental versions of Russian, Japanese, and French languages have been added. These versions are not checked by native speakers, so the translation quality may not be good. The main reason to introduce them now is to have the right placeholders in the game. We hope in future to have the translations improved, together with the other languages that are still in experimental phase.
Update Notes for 23 Jul 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3197061
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3197062
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update