We’re just updating the Default Branch today, and should have some more content for our plucky (and totally Rad) Beta Testers coming soon™.
Until then, this is what 7.23 holds. Hold on to your butts and let’s drop in.
Default Branch Updates
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a weapon lock caused by abnormal totem-hiding animation
- Fixed a weapon lock caused by abnormal beam-weapon damage processing
- Found the guy who kept locking weapons and gave him a good talking to
- Fixed weapon state not resetting when entering a new room
- Fixed the charge bar not coming back after Agents are revived from Death (for chargeable weapons like PRISM)
- Fixed the Weight Loss Plan being ineffective (yes we already made that joke when it was in yesterday’s Beta notes)
- Fixed souls being uncollectable and (in extreme cases) following players indefinitely
- Fixed eyelid material and colour issues in character visuals
- Fixed animation sync issues in the Hyperion Boss fight during multiplayer
Mechanic and Balance Adjustments
- Updated configuration for jump-related items (I promise we haven’t added any more)
- Adjusted drop rates for certain items
- Increased damage of mobility devices
- Balanced and updated VAJRA configurations
- Reduced the number of additional resource-consuming doors
Adjustments and Optimisation
- Optimised special effects settings in the bar
- Improved visuals for Agents with high-refresh-rate screens (you lucky devils)
- Adjusted NPC positions within Faith temples
- Fixes Elise’s bubble effects appearing too dark within multiplayer
- Multiple optimisations and tweaks to weapon particle effects
- Opening the menu in challenge rooms now pauses the game in single player (pausing in multiplayer would be weird)
- Adjusted the pop-up wait time for reconnection (now 5 seconds)
UI and Localisation
- Soul Stone interface now only shows the Dismantle option
- Updated multi-lingual texts (will now show English by default, if no text is found for the users selected language)
Beta Branch UpdatesWe don’t have a Beta Branch update today as we’re working out some Glitches in the Matrux (shush you. We don’t want a lawsuit). But you can still play in the Beta Branch if that’s your thing. Just select it as your option by heading over to:
- Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas
More Thanks From Us!That’s it. That’s all we have for you today, but we’ll be back again soon. We really can’t thank you enough for all of the incredible (and some of it being genuinely in-credible) feedback you’ve been leaving. It would be really easy to just play and put down the controller (or keyboard), but we appreciate the time and effort you make.
As ever you can get through to us using (in order of preference / ease)
- The in-game F3 prompt which will take you straight to our dedicated area
- The bug forum in the official Veewo Discord
- The Steam forums
