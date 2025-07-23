Default Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

Fixed a weapon lock caused by abnormal totem-hiding animation



Fixed a weapon lock caused by abnormal beam-weapon damage processing



Found the guy who kept locking weapons and gave him a good talking to



Fixed weapon state not resetting when entering a new room



Fixed the charge bar not coming back after Agents are revived from Death (for chargeable weapons like PRISM)



Fixed the Weight Loss Plan being ineffective (yes we already made that joke when it was in yesterday’s Beta notes)



Fixed souls being uncollectable and (in extreme cases) following players indefinitely



Fixed eyelid material and colour issues in character visuals



Fixed animation sync issues in the Hyperion Boss fight during multiplayer

Mechanic and Balance Adjustments

Updated configuration for jump-related items (I promise we haven’t added any more)



Adjusted drop rates for certain items



Increased damage of mobility devices



Balanced and updated VAJRA configurations



Reduced the number of additional resource-consuming doors

Adjustments and Optimisation

Optimised special effects settings in the bar



Improved visuals for Agents with high-refresh-rate screens (you lucky devils)



Adjusted NPC positions within Faith temples



Fixes Elise’s bubble effects appearing too dark within multiplayer



Multiple optimisations and tweaks to weapon particle effects



Opening the menu in challenge rooms now pauses the game in single player (pausing in multiplayer would be weird)



Adjusted the pop-up wait time for reconnection (now 5 seconds)

UI and Localisation

Soul Stone interface now only shows the Dismantle option



Updated multi-lingual texts (will now show English by default, if no text is found for the users selected language)

Beta Branch Updates

Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas

Well, Agents. It's nearly a week since we went live with Neon Abyss 2 and we have yet another update which hopes to tweak, balance, change and apply a fresh coat of glow in the dark paint on the walls of the Abyss.We're just updating the Default Branch today, and should have some more content for our plucky (and totally Rad) Beta Testers coming soon™.Until then, this is what 7.23 holds.