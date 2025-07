# ------ Announcements

3rd sprint, of the 3rd cycle. Chapter 02/Pass 02.This sprint was even more challenging. My aim was to do more on narrative, and i did manage to do some.I also made a ton of refactors, which were difficult, but also important. I haven't detailed the refactors and fixes so i've done more than what's shown here.This build contains big amounts of refactor.NEW* Moved to unreal engine 5.6.0.Improve:* Game save time is now on UTC (warning).* Patched Sentry being called in a background thread.* Regular optimizations, cleanups, and so on.* A good amount of refactoring and moving stuff.* * Moved chapter loading to `LStoryMan` (not in the build, but scheduled for the next one).* * Moved menu to `LFeatsMan`.* * And more listed in their own category.Known issues:* Screen might flash when loading the next chapter. It's a UE thing, not my code.NEW:Improve:* Reworked buttons for key binding. Now using button styles. Styles are planned to be used more in the game.* Fixed the message box for re-loading the current save-state.## ArtNEW:* Added new plant, cup, 2 types of towels (one unused), coat hanger (unused), toy (unused).* Attempt at adding an app icon.Improve:* Improve item use colors.* Modified flashback material! (again). Removed gooch and changed it a bit.* Improve the intro UI.* * Improved warning screen.* * Reworked savegame screen.* Improve a few of the settings screen. Included key binding.* Fixed issue with roundedness of the dialog box and blurred background.* Adjusted rounded corners for `Teach` and `Prompt` ui.* Changed font for `Teach`.* Disabled some material's "set automatic usage". To reduce the required shader permutations. This is also an optimization. It's a work in progress.* Refactored the dialog animation to use a "retainer" box.* Fixed outro text style.All:CH00:CH01:* Fixed phone text.CH02:* Reworked the flow considerably. (Quite some work).* Modified which rooms it uses. With this, finally, each chapter uses different rooms.* Improved data-layer usage. For chapter 02. Still remaining are 03 and 04.* Added `LogicCard02` and `LogicCard03`. Stub, not used.* Reworked hints. Added a bunch.* Improved the character dialog animation.* Added some world-texts.CH03:CH04:LifeDev:* Ported a bunch of dialogs to the new Auto-dialogs. This is a work in progress (quite large).* Some fixes, some adds, some improves.Plugin:LifeDev:* Removed code for old item-use.* Consume used item.* Deprecated the `Spot` class in favor of the improved `LInteract`.* * Moved two spots to an interact. This is a work in progress.* Improved unlocking with items.* Renamed auto-dialog for trigger locked.* Removed `LockedItemDlg`, `ULockItemReq`, `ULockItem`.* Added item `OnLook` delegate.Plugin:* `SetUseHint` is virtual.* Improved the collision profiles. Added some docs.* Some rename and refactor on `finishFlags`, `finishItems`, `itemsRem`, `itemEnsure`, etc.* Improved unlocking.* Deprecated the spot.* Added editor-only field `Comment`.* Fixed ability to trigger multiple times on a self-destroy item.* Conditions and comments are searchable in the Asset Registry.Puzzle:* Improved/fixed hinting.* Implemented fade.LifeDev:Teach (NUX):* Added vr as a type.* Fixed dismissing the message for "look at item".Plugin:* Removed Item's `selfUsable` flag.New:* Added a `LoadScr` subsystem. It's a useful asynchronous loading screen.* * Unfortunately it's not enough for me, so i'm not using it. But it's available for those who might use it.Improves:* Potentially fix the camera fade.LifeDev:* Fixed some sound location on the cabinet doors.* Ported the last `SFXTrigger` to the new `SFXs`. `SFXTrigger` got removed.* Re-imported some audios with an improved sample rate.* Adjusted some levels.* Sounds for: screwdriver, scissor, toilet flush, chair.Plugin:* Moved some meta-sounds to the plugin. E.g. `SoundSheet`, `RampAndSwitch`.LifeDev:* Removed `WaitTime` from step.* Modified `ActorsShow` to not hide automatically, and added `ActorsHide`.* Modified a bunch of the character dialog animations to use teleport after blend.* * It feels more natural, and helps with the flow, as well as fixing some quirks.Plugin:* Improved data layer loading. To allow to (optionally) block during load.* * The next step doesn't start until loading is done. You need to specify the streaming to `Blocking` on the data-layer.* * Improves reliability and determinism a bunch.* Implement teleport after camera blend.