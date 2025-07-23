 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19323940 Edited 23 July 2025 – 04:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick fix to some issues:

  • Beachballs shouldn't get stuck in walls. They also probably won't get stuck in walls.
  • Hotbar items you consume the last of will remain slotted as translucent icons, and light back up when you find more.
  • Fixed some weird behavior with charging monsters missing the player entirely in Daily Danger.
  • Daily Danger is accessible if your hero is at least 3rd level or if you have made it to 3rd level with another hero in that Academy.
  • When you end a Daily Danger run, you should show up at the Academy in the same place you were when you started it.
  • Fixed a really bad bug that happened under certain save/load conditions between Academies and Daily Dangers.

