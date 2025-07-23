 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19323883 Edited 23 July 2025 – 04:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attempted fix for an issue where enemies would sometimes stop spawning before reaching the full limit in VS 100 Men mode.

We're currently verifying that this fix works for all scenarios. If you're still experiencing issues, please let us know on the community hub or in a review comment.

More fixes and improvements coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3657452
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link