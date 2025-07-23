Hello inmates! Thank you all for your support and feedback!

Here are the details of this update:

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck or clip through the environment when interacting with the doors of the Chapel Lounge and the Staff Block Cleaning Room.

If you come across any issues, please let us know by filling out our bug report form. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and ensure your prison escape experience is as smooth and thrilling as possible.