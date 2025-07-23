 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19323765 Edited 23 July 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Wuling Store now sells "sea fish," replacing the previous temporary substitute item "aquatic products."
  • The settlement panel correctly counts seaside production in the total income.
  • Winter plantation information now displays correct values.
  • Fixed the plantation blueprint UI error.
  • Fixed a bug where recruiting villagers in town scenes would incorrectly hide all random villagers' floating tooltip dialogs.
  • Fixed the clipping bug with the bottom wall of the aquarium.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3085891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link