- Wuling Store now sells "sea fish," replacing the previous temporary substitute item "aquatic products."
- The settlement panel correctly counts seaside production in the total income.
- Winter plantation information now displays correct values.
- Fixed the plantation blueprint UI error.
- Fixed a bug where recruiting villagers in town scenes would incorrectly hide all random villagers' floating tooltip dialogs.
- Fixed the clipping bug with the bottom wall of the aquarium.
