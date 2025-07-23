 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19323704 Edited 23 July 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HOTFIX 0.9.3.1

  • Crash fix related to the chain lightning gun and the lightning bolt upgrade.

  • A few other small bug fixes / potential crash fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2141811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link