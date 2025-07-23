 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19323614 Edited 23 July 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Add search bar in Earth Online world screen so you can search places using Google’s Geocoding API.
-Fix issue where you could not see other players positions when on the Earth Online world selection screen.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link