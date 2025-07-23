-Add search bar in Earth Online world screen so you can search places using Google’s Geocoding API.
-Fix issue where you could not see other players positions when on the Earth Online world selection screen.
EarlyAccess_2.8.1 – Search Places on Earth Online
