Chapter 7's visuals and audio are now in beta, so the entire chapter is now available for testing on our beta branch! (With the exception of voice acting, since that comes after beta ^.^ ) We also couldn't resist adding a couple more choices and a new spicy scene to Chapter 7 since our last update when the writing entered beta.



We also have more new art! Just 4 more drawings remain, and then all our released chapters will be 100% hand-drawn—no more 3D-rendered placeholders! From there on, all the new art will be for our upcoming, unreleased chapters.



As always, we welcome you to hang out with us on Discord, let us know what you think, and chat about what's coming!