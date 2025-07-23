v1.0.1
- Fixed stretching in ultrawide (5120 x 1440).
- Game is less zoomed in for 3440x1440 and 2560x1080 resolutions.
- [Simplified Chinese] The localisation for the 'Puzzle Hint' for the first puzzle in the woods cave is improved.
***
Other bug reports we've received (submitted from in-game) that we'll need more information on - hopefully the players will be reading this:
1) A player shared that their previous save cannot be found/their progress restarted. To look into this, could you please reach out to us via email at petalcatgames@gmail.com ? You can send your Research Story folder to us and I'll look into it, to see if your save file is somewhere in there. I've implemented both cloud and local backups, so hopefully we can retrieve it.
2) A player reported a crash when fishing early-game. This is a rare bug, and we can't replicate it at this time. If anyone has experienced this and has more information on how it happened, please let us know!
Thank you for the amazing support for launch day! I was taking a break yesterday, and now I'm back and will start looking into the feedback and any reports that come our way. 💗
- Miki
