Patch notes
Early Access v0.2.0
Additions
+ Added an indicator at the bottom of the screen for jumps
+ Added hitmarkers
+ Added muzzle flashes
+ Added bullet casings
+ Added an animation to tilt the gun you're holding when you slide
+ Limit scroll jumping to only use your first jump instead of both of them to make bunnyhopping easier and more fun
+ Added a gameplay setting to "Remove clutter after a while" to remove things like bullet casings after 60 seconds for performance reasons. Disabled by default.
+ Ambient occlusion
+ Added a functional player health system (the UI didn't actually do anything before)
+ Added a death screen
+ Added animations for robot enemies to hold guns
+ Added functionality for robot enemies to target the player and shoot at them.
+ Robot enemies will back up from you if you get too close (jank and will be better in the future)
+ Added a red vignette that appears when you health gets low
+ You will die now if you fall off the map, so you won't be falling forever anymore.
Bugfixes
* Fixed the bug where you could fly by scroll jumping
* Fixed shotgun negative ammo count bug
* Fixed the slide spam fly bug
* Fixed empty gun animations resetting after you switch guns
* Fixed the bug where mouse sensitivity only updated when you respawned
Changed files in this update