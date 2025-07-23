Patch notes

Early Access v0.2.0

Additions

+ Added an indicator at the bottom of the screen for jumps

+ Added hitmarkers

+ Added muzzle flashes

+ Added bullet casings

+ Added an animation to tilt the gun you're holding when you slide

+ Limit scroll jumping to only use your first jump instead of both of them to make bunnyhopping easier and more fun

+ Added a gameplay setting to "Remove clutter after a while" to remove things like bullet casings after 60 seconds for performance reasons. Disabled by default.

+ Ambient occlusion

+ Added a functional player health system (the UI didn't actually do anything before)

+ Added a death screen

+ Added animations for robot enemies to hold guns

+ Added functionality for robot enemies to target the player and shoot at them.

+ Robot enemies will back up from you if you get too close (jank and will be better in the future)

+ Added a red vignette that appears when you health gets low

+ You will die now if you fall off the map, so you won't be falling forever anymore.

Bugfixes

* Fixed the bug where you could fly by scroll jumping

* Fixed shotgun negative ammo count bug

* Fixed the slide spam fly bug

* Fixed empty gun animations resetting after you switch guns

* Fixed the bug where mouse sensitivity only updated when you respawned