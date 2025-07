This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch

If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.



Added

Changed

Deprecated

Removed

Fixed

Fixed an issue with Recenter Position Tracking while lying down

Optimized CPU performance

Fixed an issue that occurred when unintended firmware was selected during sensor firmware updates

Security