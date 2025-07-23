New areas of YinYang Street are added, along with different functional NPCs.

Changle Lane with Sky Fox, where you can play mahjong.

[p]\[list]\[/p][p]\[list]\[/p]

\

Fractured Dreams, where you can recall part of Minglai’s memories.

\

Ingenuity, where you can play a couple of rewarding mini games.

\

Knowing-all, where you can buy intelligence and exorcism items.

\

Sky Lock, where you can renovate areas of Duan’s Mansion to unlock their functions, for example, you can rebuild the cloth dyeing area to unlock the feature of tie-dyeing.\

[/list]

\

Duan’s Mansion can be explored freely. You need to buy specific exorcism items at YinYang Street, exorcise evil spirits resident in Duan’s Mansion, renovate the mansion and bring it back to its heyday. Dark secrets are waiting for you to uncover, including the taboo sealed by Duan Clan for thousands of years and the true identity of Hermit Xiayun.\

[/list]

To show gratitude to everyone who supports us, we make this major content update with brand-new gameplay, and we hope each of you will enjoy it. If you have any suggestion or doubt, please post it in Steam Discussion.

Thanks again for everyone’s continuous support. We will keep learning, keep improving ourselves, and present higher-quality games to people who like our franchise.