23 July 2025 Build 19323447 Edited 23 July 2025 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where enemies would stop spawning in VS 100 Men mode.
Enemies now spawn correctly all the way up to the max limit.

I’ll continue working on any further bugs and plan to add new content over time. Thanks for playing and supporting the game!

