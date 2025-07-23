Fixed an issue where enemies would stop spawning in VS 100 Men mode.
Enemies now spawn correctly all the way up to the max limit.
I’ll continue working on any further bugs and plan to add new content over time. Thanks for playing and supporting the game!
Patch Notes - July 22
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3657452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update