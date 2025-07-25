Hello Innkeepers!

We are updating with the new chapters 5 and 6, and this new update doesn't just bring you a continuation to the Dungeon Inn story, it also has new game mechanics, a memento system and an endless mode! Check out all the new things we bring to you in the Dungeon Inn!

Additionally, Dungeon Inn is currently having a historical discount of 12% off! So now is the perfect time to introduce Dungeon Inn to your friends and family! :)

Update Content：

1.An Exciting Continuation: A Detective "Pokes" Around

Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 brings a continuation to where we left off at Dungeon Inn and new challenges!

The Dungeon Inn welcomes a prickly guest in the form of the Chestnut Detective, Chever, who keeps dropping by for surprise visits. What will he bring to the Dungeon Inn? And how will Sara and her friends outsmart a famous detective?

2.Summer Event: Sweltering Weathers Ahead

Summer is hear, and we need to prepare for the coming heatwave!

Wisps are sensitive to the heat and it's so hot that even they want to skip work... Meanwhile, even adventurers, who brave the dungeons, aren't able to brave the unbearable heat.

But every enterprising boss knows: Risk = Opportunity!

What clever scheme will Sara come up with this time?

3.Bleed our Guests Dry!

If you thought double-dealing was bad, you haven't seen the worst yet!

Robbing our Guests Blind?!

Butter has learned a new technique of ambushing passing adventurers

Sara's Portable Facilities

You can now install roadside facilities that will last a single turn

Plan and strategise well for the most optimal timing and deal with emergency situations!

4.Endless Mode: Open for Trial

Dungeon Inn opens its Endless Mode for everyone to test and trial!

This is currently a development version and is still undergoing tests so the game's balancing is still being adjusted.

We welcome everyone to give us your feedback here: Dungeon Inn Endless mode English ver.

Your feedback and voice is very important to us, and it will be essential in helping us to improve the endless mode and make Dungeon Inn a more interesting and fun experience for you!

5.New Memento System

Trophy System: Complete special goals to unlock

Gift System: Increase rapport with your customers and unlock unique mementos

6.New adventures

As the Dungeon Inn gains notoriety—ahem! I mean—fame, more and more adventurers are also getting curious and checking the place out. Amongst the newcomers are the adventurers designed based on community suggestions: Walnut the Pumpkin Wizard, and Willa the Gothic Bug Lady!

