Update announcement:

1. All 4-5 star pursuit skills have a higher trigger probability (excluding BOSS)

2. All skills that require one round of preparation, coefficients and trigger probability have been increased (excluding BOSS)

3. Fixed the abnormal movement of the big world

4. Fixed the abnormal display of the big world transport fleet

5. Fixed the abnormal personal setting title

6. Fixed the abnormal quick jump of the world BOSS prompt