Blazing Ball Bash:
- Resolved issue where matches would sometimes still time out.
Koyori:
- Resolved issue where some moves had side-dependent vertical velocity adjustments in midair.
Ina:
- Reworked grab to prevent combos off of the throw's ground-bounce.
Patch v5.1.4
Update notes via Steam Community
