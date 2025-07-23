 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19323150 Edited 23 July 2025 – 02:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Blazing Ball Bash:
- Resolved issue where matches would sometimes still time out.

Koyori:
- Resolved issue where some moves had side-dependent vertical velocity adjustments in midair.

Ina:
- Reworked grab to prevent combos off of the throw's ground-bounce.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1742021
