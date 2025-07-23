Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!
Please see here for the Decoder rates.
https://youtu.be/C_q-Wi9-Q_g
---------- Details ----------
Update Information
Mission Chain Update Information (7/23/25 - 2/18/26)The Mission Chain System has been revamped!
- Mission Chain System Revisions
- The guide will be updated to reflect the latest information.
- Mission Chain rewards consisting of 25 guides and 25 missions will be changed.
- You can only clear one stage (5 guides and 5 missions) of the Mission Chain a day.
- Total/Stage Clear Rewards
- Stage 1: Miracle Prism Sword (Permanent) x1
- Stage 2: Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x5
- Stage 3: Aetheris (Permanent) x1
- Stage 4: 5,000 Mileage Coupon x1
- Stage 5: Dual Beretta Gunslinger (Permanent) x1
- Mission Final Completion Rewards: Negev NG-7 Ajax (Permanent) + Complete the Guide Medal + CSN Settling Support Weapon Box
- CSN Settling Support Weapon Box Contents (contains all of the following):
- Guided Parts Weapon Box x1
- Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x17
- 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x20
- Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x20
- 3,000 Mileage Coupon x1
- Exploration Slot Expansion Coupon (7 Days) x1
- Random -1 Dehancement Material x5
- Exploration Success Rate-Up +20% x5
- Guided Parts Weapon Box contents (contains all of the following):
- CROW-1 (Permanent) x1
- Dual Infinity Final (Permanent) x1
- Attack M950 (Permanent) x1
- M950 (Permanent) x1
- Battle Python (Permanent) x1
- VULCANUS-9 (Permanent) x1
- Broad Divine (Permanent) x1
- SKULL-9 (Permanent) x1
- THANATOS-9 (Permanent) x1
- Flame Jackhammer (Permanent) x1
- Notice
- Note: The table above only shows the stage rewards and final rewards, excluding the interim rewards, from checking out the guides, or the individual mission rewards.
- You can proceed to the next stage mission only if you complete the stage mission in progress by midnight.
Event Information
Vestige of Wolf Spirits Collection Event (7/23 - 9/17)The power of the wolf is scattered across the earth. Collect the Vestiges of Wolf Spirits to call forth that power. Obtain Vestiges of Wolf Spirits via Play Missions to exchange them for Lycaon, USAS-12 Thunderfall, etc.!
- Conditions/Rewards
- 1. Every 4 Kill Points by kills, assists as a human, or infections as a zombie in Zombie Mode (excluding bots): Vestige of Wolf Spirits x1 (up to 20 per day)
- 2. Every 1 session clear after reaching 100 Kill Points in Zombie Scenario mode on Hard difficulty or higher: Vestige of Wolf Spirits x5 (up to 25 per day)
- 3. Every 20 minutes of playtime (including Studio Mode): Vestige of Wolf Spirits x7 (up to twice per day)
- 4. Every use of a Vestige of Wolf Spirits Box granted through the use of an Epic Decoder (probability varies by count): Vestige of Wolf Spirits x3 - x100 (no limit)
- You can only earn up to a total of 30 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits from Missions No.1-3 (excluding Epic Decoder uses) per day (ex. if you earned 20 from Mission No.1, you can only earn up to 10 from Mission No.2).
- How to Earn Kill Points
- Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots)
- Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots)
- Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (excluding bots)
- Human Infection Assists as a Zombie: 0 Points
- Notice
- You can only obtain up to 30 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits a day per account from the Play Missions (excluding those obtained from Epic Decoders).
- The Wolf Spirit Shop has a wide and exciting selection of items available for purchase with Vestiges of Wolf Spirits. Vestiges of Wolf Spirits will be deducted after a purchase, but don't forget that you get different amounts of rebate based on items!
- You can earn up to 1,290 Vestige of Wolf Spirits per account during the event.
- Eligible Zombie Modes: Zombie Classic/Zombie Mutant/Zombie Hero/Zombie Z/Zombie Evolution/Zombie Hero Classic
- Excluded Zombie Scenarios: Double Gate / Lost City / Survival: Trap / Survival: Groundwater / Pursuit: Chaos.
- You must play for at least 5 minutes to get credit for Zombie Scenario mode missions.
- You can only participate in rooms with 3 or more players. (Studio Mode is excluded, except for missions with 60 minutes of playtime.)
- Autohunt kills are excluded, regardless of mode.
- All unused Vestiges of Wolf Spirits will be replaced with 15 Mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.
- All unused Vestiges of Wolf Spirits Boxes will be replaced with 30 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.
[Black Wolf] Medal Giveaway (7/23 - Permanent)A special reward will be awarded to the Survivors who own all of the following items:
- Conditions/Rewards
- Lycaon (Permanent) + Wolf Spirit Wings (Permanent)
- Black Wolf
- This medal can be obtained once per account.
- Honor Points: 10
[Black Wolf Lord] Medal Giveaway (7/23 - Permanent)
- Conditions/Rewards
- Score 1000 Zombie Kills with Lycaon
- Black Wolf Lord
- This medal can be obtained once per account.
- Honor Points: 10
- You must use Lycaon to obtain this medal.
[Hero's Path] A Journey for the True Weapon - First Step (7/23 - 9/3)Take a step every day following the Hero's Path. The Hero's Path is activated upon your first log-in every day.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon your first log-in during the event period every day
- [Hero's Path] activated
- When the Hero's Path is activated, one of each Primary Weapon/Secondary Weapon/Melee Weapon/Equipment Weapon will be given, based on their probabilities. (Once per day/weapons expire at midnight every day.)
- Upon your first log-in during the event period every day
- Hero's Path
- Primary
- Failnaught
- Devastator
- Death Eater
- Primary
- Secondary
- Windwalker
- Lightning Fury
- Laevateinn
- Melee
- Spell Lance Scarlet Rose
- Hauteclere
- Demolition Hammer
- Equipment
- Satellite Mine
- Hyper Gaebolg
- Trinity Grenade
[Hero's Path] A Journey for the True Weapon - The Beginning of the Journey (7/23-9/3)[Hero's Path] Collect three footsteps and select the weapon you wish to take with your journey yourself!
- Conditions/Rewards
- Activate [Hero's Path] 3 times
- [The Beginning of the Journey] activated
- Activate [Hero's Path] 3 times
- The Beginning of the Journey
- Primary Weapon (choose 1)
- Failnaught (15 Days/Bound)
- Devastator (15 Days/Bound)
- Death Eater (15 Days/Bound)
- Primary Weapon (choose 1)
- Secondary Weapon (choose 1)
- Windwalker (15 Days/Bound)
- Lightning Fury (15 Days/Bound)
- Laevateinn (15 Days/Bound)
- Melee Weapon (choose 1)
- Spell Lance Scarlet Rose (15 Days/Bound)
- Hauteclere (15 Days/Bound)
- Demolition Hammer (15 Days/Bound)
- Equipment Weapon (choose 1)
- Satellite Mine (15 Days/Bound)
- Hyper Gaebolg (15 Days/Bound)
- Laser Ripper (15 Days/Bound)
[Hero's Path] A Journey for the True Weapon - Completion (7/23 - 9/17)You've reached the end and proved yourself a hero. Receive a reward for finishing the journey!
- Conditions/Rewards
- After [The Beginning of the Journey] is activated, complete [Daily Missions - Hunter's Instinct] 7 times
- Journey Completion Box
- The day after [The Beginning of the Journey] is activated, [Daily Missions > Hunter's Instinct] completion starts counting. (The Hunter's Instinct completed on the day of activation will not count.)
- Journey Completion Box contents (contains all of the following):
- Finale (Permanent/Honor Points: 0/Public/Writer)
- Lycaon (1 Day/Bound)
- Normal Modification Material x10
- Unique Premium Decoder x10
- Transcendence Decoder x10
- Class Decoder x10
- Failnaught (30 Days/Bound)
- Devastator (30 Days/Bound)
- Death Eater (30 Days/Bound)
- Windwalker (30 Days/Bound)
- Lightning Fury (30 Days/Bound)
- Laevateinn (30 Days/Bound)
- Spell Lance Scarlet Rose (30 Days/Bound)
- Hauteclere (30 Days/Bound)
- Demolition Hammer (30 Days/Bound)
- Satellite Mine (30 Days/Bound)
- Hyper Gaebolg (30 Days/Bound)
- Laser Ripper (30 Days/Bound)
- Notice
- Journey Completion Box will be removed during maintenance on 9/17.
- You can proceed with the [Daily Mission] mission the day after you activate [The Beginning of the Journey].
Random Rules Zombie Hero Event (7/23 – 8/6)Enjoy Zombie Hero in a whole new way: the rules change every round during the event!
- Random Rules Zombie Hero Maps: Italy / Assault / Vertigo
- Random Rules
- Zombie Fireball
- Counter Strike War Z
- Precision Shooting
- Explosive Results
- Aerial Bombardment
- Last Stand
- Big Head Mode
- Creepy Crawlies
- Bandwagon
- Critical Strike
- Revenant
- Bloody Bullets
- Shockwave
- In This Together
- Bang for the Buck
- Reliable Weapons
- Skill Master
- Standard Issue
- Hardcore
- Packing Heat
- Applied Engineering
- Run For Your Life
- Spectral Assault
- I'm a Surgeon
- Double Jump
- Last Shot
- Backstabbers
- Bad Touch
- Special Delivery
- Chaotic
- Rifleman
- I Am Legend
- Burning Time
- Biochemical Attack
- Out With a Bang
- Girls' Generation
- Marksman
- Head Hunter
- Random Weapon
- Give 'em the Bird
- Bullet Storm
- We Are Venom
- Bunny Hop
- Zombie's Delight
- Moon Bounce
- Rule of Threes
- Tunnel Vision
- Steel Rain
- Good Old Days
- Furiously Fast
- Social Behavior
- Notice
- The rules will be announced three seconds before the start of each round.
- To review the current rules, press the 'L' key.
Counter Exchange (Extra): Survivor's Armory (7/23 - 8/6)The armory just for Zombie Hero Classic Survivors is OPEN! We're opening an exclusive Counter Exchange for ZHC during the Wolf Spirit Shop period.
Don't miss this special opportunity to earn up to 15 CP and exchange them for ZHC exclusive rewards...as well as the special reward, the Survivor's Box!
- Special Rewards
- This is a special category of items with difficult unlock requirements.
- Unlock requirements are based on the total CP (CSN Event Points) each item requires.
- All unused Survivor's Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 10/1.
- Exchange Limit per Account: 1 time
- Daily Exchange Limit: 1 time
- Price (CP)/Unlock Requirements (Total CP)/Special Rewards/Quantity
- 2 / 0 / [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x1
- 8 / 100 / Survivor's Box x1
- 2 / 0 / [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x1
- Survivor's Box contents (Contains all of the following):
- Survivor Font (Permanent) x1
- Survivor Spray (Permanent) x1
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x30
- Seasonal Rewards
- These items are part of a specific season.
- Daily Exchange Limit: none
|Price (CP)
|Total CP Required
|Seasonal Rewards
|Purchase limits per account
|24
|24
|[ZHC] Dual Infinity
|-
|12
|12
|[ZHC] Combat Knife
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] SKULL-9
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] SKULL-1
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] SKULL-3
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] SKULL-5
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] SKULL-7
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] SKULL-11
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] Sawed Off M79
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] Barrett M95
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] Double Barrel Shotgun
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] Desert Eagle 50C Gold Edition
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] Thompson Chicago Gold
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] Sawed Off M79 Gold
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] MP5 Gold Edition
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] M134 Xmas Edition
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] MG3 Xmas Edition
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] M95 Xmas Edition
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] Kriss Super V
|-
|36
|36
|[ZHC] M134 Minigun
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] SPAS-12
|-
|24
|24
|[ZHC] SL8
|-
|2
|60
|1,000 Mileage Coupon
|5
|5
|60
|Dehancement Material Collection Box
|10
- Normal Rewards
- These items can be traded without unlocking them beforehand.
- Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained, and are removed afterwards.
- The CP Additional Challenge Event will continue to be updated in the future.
- CP is removed when the event ends.
- [ZHC] Silver Medal Luger + Blair Contents: [ZHC] Silver Medal Luger (7 Days) + Blair (7 Days)
- [ZHC] Holy Water Grenade + Fernando Contents: [ZHC] Holy Water Grenade (7 Days) + Fernando (7 Days)
|Price (CP)
|Normal Rewards
|Exchange Limits
|8
|[ZHC] Silver Medal Luger + Blair
|-
|8
|[ZHC] Holy Water Grenade + Fernando
|-
|2
|[ZHC] Nata Knife
|-
|2
|[ZHC] Hammer
|-
|3
|[ZHC] Superior DNA
|-
|1
|[ZHC] Persistent Survival
|-
|3
|[ZHC] Master of Combat
|-
|1
|[ZHC] Bomb Expert
|-
|2
|[ZHC] Deadly Shot
|-
|2
|[ZHC] Bloody Blade
|-
|2
|[ZHC] Sprint
|-
|3
|Event Decoder
|1
|1
|Random -1 Dehancement Material
|-
|1
|50 Weapon Enhancement EXP
|10
|2
|100 Weapon Enhancement EXP
|10
- How to Participate
- Only available in Zombie Hero Classic mode
- Complete 2 rounds of Zombie Hero Classic: 1 CP (up to 5 CP per day)
- Score 10 Kill Points from zombie kills or assists as a human, or infections as a zombie (excluding bots): 2 CP (up to 4 CP per day)
- Reach 10 minutes of Zombie Hero Classic Playtime: 1 CP (up to 3 CP per day)
- Obtain a Supply Box 1 time: 1 CP (up to 2 CP per day)
- Switch Primary Weapon 1 time in a Round: 1 CP (up to 1 CP per day)
- Only available in Zombie Hero Classic mode
- How to Earn Kill Points
- Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots)
- Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots)
- Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (excluding bots)
- Human Infection Assists as a Zombie: 0 Points
- Notice
- You can earn up to 15 CP a day.
- Daily Missions reset every day at midnight.
- You can earn playtime in all modes, including Studio Mode.
- Besides playtime, in-game missions do not count toward participation in Studio Mode.
- Only rooms with 3+ players count toward the event.
- Autohunt kills are excluded regardless of mode.
- CP is removed when the event ends.
CP Challenge! Attendance Event (7/23 - 8/6)You can obtain additional CP by completing attendance missions!
- Conditions/Rewards
- 1-Day Total Attendance: 3 CP
- 3-Day Total Attendance: 5 CP
- 5-Day Total Attendance: 7 CP
- 7-Day Total Attendance: 15 CP
- Notice
- You can earn up to 30 CP during the event.
- Cumulative Attendance: Consecutive attendance is not necessary. The attendance count does not reset after obtaining the 3-Day Cumulative Attendance reward. (If you claim the 3-Day Cumulative Attendance rewards, you are eligible to achieve 5-Day Cumulative Attendance by checking in for 2 more days)
- CP is removed when the event ends.
Mileage Auction Event (7/23 - 8/5)You can access the auction during the event from the Mileage Auction button at the bottom of the lobby screen.
- Permanent Auction Items Added
- Hauteclere
- Agent Ritsuka
- Pop Star Alin
- Auction Details
- Auction Time: 1 hour for all items
- Number of Listings: 2 (Can be increased based on VIP rank)
- Market Price of Items: When listing an item, you can check the current Auction House market price (Lowest bid and direct purchase prices).
- Item Display: Only the items with the lowest bid or that have a direct purchase price are displayed.
- Auction Settings: You can search by bid/direct purchase price, enhancement level, and weapon name.
- Sell-to-System Feature: When an auction is unsuccessful, you'll have the opportunity to use the sell-to-system feature.
- Auction Hours: 24 Hours (12:00 AM - 11:59 PM). When the auction is over, all current item listings will be canceled.
- Other Details
- The remaining time is shown in 5-minute increments for listed auction items.
- You can only bid on one item at a time.
- Regular auction items will be listed with a 30% fee included in the initial bidding price.
- If an item listed for auction is not sold, the item will be returned.
- Items listed for auction can be purchased immediately at the direct purchase price.
- If you list an item for auction, the listing cannot be canceled and must run for its full duration.
- The item you listed may be shown on the bid page.
- When listing an item, you can easily check the actual amount you will receive from the sale under the Net Reward section.
- Some recently released weapons cannot be listed for auction.
3,000 Mileage Auction Event! (7/23 - 7/29)Sometimes, great deals on listings will appear! You could become the lucky winner of an item at the special cost of 3,000 Mileage!
- Time/Special Items
- CEST 7/23 1:00 PM / Lightning Dao-1
- CEST 7/23 1:30 PM / Lightning Bazzie-1
- CEST 7/24 1:00 PM / Beam Sword
- CEST 7/24 1:30 PM / Serpent Blade
- CEST 7/25 1:00 PM / Dragon Claw
- CEST 7/25 1:30 PM / Wild Wing
- CEST 7/26 1:00 PM / Shooting Star
- CEST 7/26 1:30 PM / Ethereal
- CEST 7/27 1:00 PM / Divine Lock
- CEST 7/27 1:30 PM / Tempest
- CEST 7/28 1:00 PM / Blaster
- CEST 7/28 1:30 PM / Avalanche
- CEST 7/29 1:00 PM / Dao Grenade
- CEST 7/29 1:30 PM / Salamander
- Other Details
- The 3,000 Mileage Auction items appear only at specific times.
- After the 3,000 Mileage auction has concluded, all participants who did not win will have their 3,000 Mileage refunded.
- 3,000 Mileage bids can be made 10 minutes after the special auction begins.
- Claim the contents by clicking Obtain after winning.
- You cannot win multiple rewards during the event.
Mileage System Auction (7/23 - 8/5)Class and Weapon Selection Tickets will appear as Special Items!
- Time/Special Items
- Weekday (Mon - Thu) CEST 4:00 PM / Transcendence Class Selection Ticket
- Weekday (Mon - Thu) CEST 5:00 PM / Transcendence Weapon Selection Ticket
- Weekend (Fri - Sun) CEST 1:00 PM / Christmas Weapon Selection Ticket
- Weekend (Fri - Sun) CEST 2:00 PM / Gold Weapon Selection Ticket
- Weekend (Fri - Sun) CEST 3:00 PM / [ZHC] Black Dragon Cannon
- Weekend (Fri - Sun) CEST 4:00 PM / Transcendence Class Selection Ticket
- Weekend (Fri - Sun) CEST 5:00 PM / Transcendence Weapon Selection Ticket
- Christmas Weapon Selection Ticket Contents (Choose 1)
- M134 Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1
- MG3 Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1
- M95 Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1
- MG36 Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1
- Winchester M1887 Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1
- Tomahawk Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1
- JANUS-7 Christmas Edition (Permanent) x1
- Gold Weapon Selection Ticket Contents (Choose 1)
- AKM Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- Desert Eagle 50C Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- Winchester M1887 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- SL8 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- M4A1 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- Thompson Chicago Gold (Permanent) x1
- Gold Luger (Permanent) x1
- TRG-42 White Gold (Permanent) x1
- MP5 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- MG3 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- WA2000 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- HK23E Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- Sawed Off M79 Gold (Permanent) x1
- M14 EBR Gold (Permanent) x1
- StG44 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- KSG12 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- M60E4 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- Double Barrel Shotgun Gold (Permanent) x1
- MG36 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- King Cobra Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- UTS-15 Pink Gold (Permanent) x1
- HK G11 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- PKM Gold Edition (Permanent) x1
- AS50 Pink Gold (Permanent) x1
- Transcendence Class Selection Ticket Contents (Choose 1)
- Xiaoming (Permanent) x1
- Gladius (Permanent) x1
- Evita (Permanent) x1
- Angelina (Permanent) x1
- Millia (Permanent) x1
- Karin (Permanent) x1
- Lady Ji Yoon Choi (Permanent) x1
- Pathfinder Ritsuka (Permanent) x1
- Transcendence Weapon Selection Ticket Contents (Choose 1)
- Sylphid (Permanent) x1
- Pulse Reactor (Permanent) x1
- Arcana III (Permanent) x1
- Thunder Flash (Permanent) x1
- Other Details
- Auction items appear only at specific times.
- Bidding Time: 60 minutes for public bidding, then 10 minutes for private bidding.
- The starting bidding price for System Auctions is 1,000 Mileage.
- All ticket items will be removed during maintenance on 9/17.
- You won't receive exclusive costumes from selecting classes found in Transcendence Class Selection Tickets.
[Welcome Zombie] A Gift from a Welcoming Heart! (7/23 - 8/6)Nice to meet you! Good to see you again! Please accept our heartfelt gifts and enjoy the game alongside other Survivors!
- Target
- New/Returning Survivors will receive the following rewards upon completing missions:
- Missions (1 point each, once per day)
- Log-in
- Stay online for 10 minutes
- Reach 5 minutes of playtime
- Log-in
- Conditions/Rewards
- 3 points: Event Decoder x1 + 500 Points (Granted immediately)
- 5 points: Class Decoder x2
- 7 points: Transcendence Decoder x3
- 9 points: [ZHC] Black Dragon Cannon (1 Day), [ZHC] Superior DNA (5 Days), [ZHC] Master of Combat (5 Days), [ZHC] Persistent Survival (5 Days), [ZHC] Bomb Expert (5 Days)
- 10 points: Toddler Zombie Nameplate (30 Days)
- 3 points: Event Decoder x1 + 500 Points (Granted immediately)
- Notice
- New Players: Those who have no log-in records before 7/23/2025 at 4:00 AM (CEST)
- Returning Players: Those who have no log-in records since 6/22/2025 at 4:00 AM (CEST)
- Rewards for each mission can only be claimed once per day.
- The pileup reward can be obtained once per account.
- Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained and are removed afterward.
[Welcome Zombie] Newbie to Zombie, Let's Play Together! (7/23 - 8/6)Play with Survivors who have the Toddler Zombie Nameplate to earn additional EXP!
- Effect
- +20% Game EXP for everyone who played together, including you!
- Notice
- If you have multiple items or classes that grant additional Game EXP, only the highest amount will apply.
[Welcome Zombie] We'll Teach You How to Play! (7/23 - 8/6)Clear the following missions to earn points and receive rewards!
- Missions (1 point each, once per day)
- Obtain 5 CP or more for Counter Exchange (Extra): Survivor's Armory
- Obtain 7 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits
- Reach 30 minutes of playtime
- Conditions/Rewards
- 5 points: Event Decoder x1 + Random -1 Dehancement Material x10
- 6 points: Event Decoder x2 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10
- 7 points: Event Decoder x3 + Random -1 Dehancement Material x10
- 10 points: Unique Decoder x3 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10
- 15 points: Class Decoder x3 + Random -1 Dehancement Material x10
- 17 points: Transcendence Decoder x3 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10
- 20 points: Transcendence Decoder x3 + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10
- Notice
- Rewards for each mission can only be claimed once per day.
- The pileup reward can be obtained once per account.
- The total CP you've spent resets every day at midnight.
- The daily Vestige of Wolf Spirits collection count resets at midnight.
- Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained and are removed afterward.
[Welcome Zombie] New and Returning Players Welcome Event Perks Revamped (7/23 - Permanent)New and Returning Player Welcome Attendance Event rewards have been updated.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Log in and stay online for 10 minutes
- Day 1: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5 + Transcendence Weapon Pass (7 Days)
- Day 2: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5
- Day 3: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5
- Day 4: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5
- Day 5: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5
- Day 6: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5
- Day 7: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5 + Transcendence Weapon Pass (7 Days)
- Notice
- Only new or returning players (more than 30 days of inactivity) can participate by logging in and stay online for 10 minutes to receive rewards in this event.
- Each reward is given only once per account.
Good-Bye Season 22 Double Trouble Event (7/23 - 8/6)Earn double Season Badges from daily and weekly missions during the event.
Last Boosting Attendance Event (7/30 - 8/6)You can earn Season Badges when you reach the following Playtime during the event!
- Conditions/Rewards
- Reach 10 minutes of Playtime
- Goal Reached a total of 1 Day: Season Badge x100
- Goal Reached a total of 2 Days: Season Badge x50
- Goal Reached a total of 3 Days: Season Badge x150
- Goal Reached a total of 4 Days: Season Badge x100
- Goal Reached a total of 5 Days: Season Badge x200
- Goal Reached a total of 6 Days: Season Badge x150
- Goal Reached a total of 7 Days: Season Badge x300
- Reach 10 minutes of Playtime
- Notice
- Can only participate once per day per account.
- All acquired Season Badges will be removed during maintenance on 8/6.
Login Supplies Event (7/23 - 8/5)Logging in during the event will earn you daily and cumulative rewards!
- Login Rewards: Daily Weapons Supply
- Daily Weapons Supply Contents
- Dual Sword Phantom Slayer (1 Day)
- & M3 Black Dragon (1 Day)
- & Barrett M95 White Tiger (1 Day)
- & Dual Beretta Gunslinger (1 Day)
- Distribute All 4
- + Two Rare, Unique, or Transcendence weapons (1 Day) have a chance of appearing in the Daily Supply.
- Daily Weapons Supply Contents
- Cumulative Rewards
- 2 Days: Death Eater (7 Days)
- 3 Days: Hauteclere (7 Days)
- 5 Days: Transcendence Decoder x1
- 8 Days: Lightning Fury (7 Days)
- 10 Days: Divine Blaster (5 Days)
- Notice
- All weapons from the Daily Supply are bound and cannot be used for Auction/Disassembly/Family Storage (Extension X).
- When claiming login supplies, the Daily Weapons Supply will be provided directly as rewards instead of items.
- Rewards can be claimed immediately after game login, and supplies are available until midnight every day.
Shop Update
Lycaon Promotion (7/23 - 9/17)The following items can drop from Epic Decoders during the event period.
- Obtainable Items/Drop Rate
- Epic Essential Package: 0.3500%
- Tyrant's Mace: 0.1318%
- Photon Launcher: 0.1318%
- Hellhound: 0.1318%
- Blue Storm: 0.1318%
- Lycaon
- Throwable Weapon
- A totem of unknown origin, with the spirits of wolves bound to it. It appears to be an ancient shamanic artifact. It can switch between <Vanguard Mode>, which calls upon the bound spirits of the wolves to protect its owner, and <Sentinel Mode>, which attacks nearby enemies from a fixed position, and can use <Phantom Rush>, which causes a pack of wolves to rush and attack nearby enemies.
- Throwable Weapon
- Lycaon Nameplate
- An exclusive nameplate created to celebrate the release of the 2025 Epic weapon, Lycaon. This customizes how your name appears in the match lobby.
- Vestige of Wolf Spirits Box
- You have a chance to obtain 3 - 100 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits by using a Vestige of Wolf Spirits Box.
- Fragment Count/Rate
- 3 / 8.00%
- 4 / 13.00%
- 5 / 18.50%
- 6 / 20.00%
- 7 / 18.00%
- 8 / 10.00%
- 9 / 6.00%
- 10 / 3.00%
- 12 / 1.30%
- 14 / 0.60%
- 16 / 0.30%
- 18 / 0.20%
- 20 / 0.20%
- 30 / 0.10%
- 40 / 0.10%
- 50 / 0.10%
- 60 / 0.10%
- 70 / 0.10%
- 80 / 0.05%
- 90 / 0.05%
- 100 / 0.30%
- 3 / 8.00%
- Notice
- The Lycaon Nameplate is acquired upon obtaining a Lycaon.
- You will receive 1 Vestige of Wolf Spirits Box per Epic Decoder used.
- You have a chance to obtain 3 - 100 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits by using a Vestige of Wolf Spirits Box.
- All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.
- All unused Vestiges of Wolf Spirits will be replaced with 15 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.
- All unused Vestige of Wolf Spirits Boxes will be replaced with 30 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.
- Enhanced weapons and weapons with parts attached that are obtained from Epic Decoders have their durations stacked with already owned weapons (with the same enhancement/parts).
Wolf Spirit Shop Open (7/23 – 9/17)You can purchase new Epic Weapons, Epic Edition Weapons, and other various items with Vestiges of Wolf Spirits that you've acquired from Epic Decoders and completing missions.
- USAS-12 Thunderfall
- Shotgun
- A weapon created by the Aegis Institute based on USAS12, which can use 40 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells. Occasionally, when you hit enemies with Basic Attack, a lightning bolt is called upon the enemy. When the Special Ammo hits an enemy or a wall, it causes an explosion, and calls down a certain number of bombardments within the explosion range.
- Shotgun
- Wolf Spirit Wings
- Costume
- A pair of wings containing the power of the spirit wolves. Can be equipped on the back.
- Costume
- Special Items - Rebate of 50% or more of Vestige of Wolf Spirits
- Purchase / Vestige Rebate
- 4000 / 65%(2,600) / Epic Ultimate Package
- 3600 / 70%(2,520) / Epic Edition Package
- 3200 / 50%(1,600) / Epic Essential Package
- 3200 / 50%(1,600) / Epic Weapon Selection Box x1
- 3000 / 50%(1,500) / Drakar Set (Permanent)
- 2880 / 50%(1,440) / Tyrant's Mace (Permanent)
- 2880 / 50%(1,440) / Photon Launcher (Permanent)
- 2560 / 50%(1,280) / Hellhound (Permanent)
- 2560 / 50%(1,280) / Blue Storm (Permanent)
- 2560 / 50%(1,280) / Rare Weapon Selection Box x1
- 2560 / 50%(1,280) / Rare Costume Selection Box x1
- 2560 / 50%(1,280) / Wolf Spirit Wings (Permanent)
- 2000 / 50%(1,000) / Lightning Fury (Permanent)
- 2000 / 50%(1,000) / Whip Sword (Permanent)
- 2000 / 50%(1,000) / Holy Sword Divine Order (Permanent)
- 1850 / 50%(925) / 2023 Transcendence Class Selection Box x2
- 1460 / 50%(730) / 2023 Transcendence Class Selection Box x1
- 1360 / 50%(680) / Black and Gold Item Reward Box x1
- 1360 / 50%(680) / Upgrade Weapon Selection Box x1
- 1360 / 50%(680) / Christmas Weapon Selection Box x2
- Regular Items - Rebate of some Vestige of Wolf Spirits
- Purchase / Vestige Rebate
- 1290 / 5%(64) / Electron-XI (Permanent)
- 1260 / 5%(63) / Drakar Ⅰ(Permanent)
- 1260 / 5%(63) / 2022 Transcendence Class Selection Box x1
- 1260 / 5%(63) / Christmas Weapon Selection Box x1
- 1260 / 5%(63) / Gold Weapon Selection Box x1
- 1260 / 5%(63) / Vortex Drill (Permanent)
- 1260 / 5%(63) / Special Transcendence Weapon Selection Box x1
- 900 / 5%(45) / Costume Selection Box x1
- 550 / 5%(27) / Ignite-10 (Permanent)
- 550 / 5%(27) / Ignite-7 (Permanent)
- 450 / 5%(22) / 2024 Event Rewards Selection Box x1
- 450 / 5%(22) / Blank Series Selection Box x1
- 450 / 5%(22) / Refined Series Selection Box x1
- 450 / 5%(22) / Classic Series Selection Box x1
- 450 / 5%(22) / 8 Type DESERT Weapon Selection Box x1
- 270 / 5%(13) / Transcendence Weapon Selection Box x1
- 270 / 5%(13) / Unique Weapon Selection Box x1
- 270 / 5%(13) / Brush Stroke Font (Permanent)
- 60 / 5%(3) / Dehancement Material Parts Box x1 (Max 2 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / Exploration Success Rate-Up +20% x1
- 30 / 5%(1) / Special Modification Material x5 (Max 5 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / Advanced Modification Material x5 (Max 10 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / Normal Modification Material x5 (Max 10 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / Unique Premium Decoder x1 (Once Daily/Max 20 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / Unique Decoder x5 (Max 15 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / Season Badge x30
- 30 / 5%(1) / Random -1 Dehancement Material x2 (Max 57 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1 (Max 57 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x2 (Max 57 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x1 (Max 10 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x2 (Max 10 purchases per account)
- 30 / 5%(1) / Grade 3 Parts Reward Box x5
- Items sold in the Wolf Spirit Shop are permanent (some boxes and set items will be removed after the event ends during maintenance)
- Epic Ultimate Package (contains all of the following/permanent)
- Lycaon (Permanent) + USAS-12 Thunderfall (Permanent) + Lycaon Nameplate + Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box x1
- Can only purchase once per account
- Lycaon (Permanent) + USAS-12 Thunderfall (Permanent) + Lycaon Nameplate + Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box x1
- Epic Edition Package (contains all of the following/permanent)
- Lycaon (Permanent) + USAS-12 Thunderfall (Permanent) + Lycaon Nameplate
- Can only purchase once per account
- Lycaon (Permanent) + USAS-12 Thunderfall (Permanent) + Lycaon Nameplate
- Epic Essential Package (contains all of the following/permanent)
- Lycaon (Permanent) + Lycaon Nameplate
- Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box (choose 1/permanent)
- Gigantic Drill
- Psychic Sizer
- Astra
- Thunder Force
- Infernal Cannon
- Scorching Auto-Shotgun
- Gigantic Drill
- Epic Weapon Selection Box (choose 1/permanent)
- Space Arbalest (new)
- Arbalest (new)
- Asura Hell Splitter (new)
- Sandalphon
- Belial
- Quantum Horizon
- Twin Shadow Axes
- Twin Light Axes
- Divine Blaster
- Doom Blaster
- Void Avenger
- Supreme Sentinel
- Heaven Splitter
- Dread Nova
- Blazing Nova
- Gungnir
- Dark Star
- Rare Costume Selection Box (choose 1/permanent)
- Frost Wings (new)
- Brilliant Wings
- Soul Wings
- Repulsor Wing
- Black Dragon Wings
- Protector Wings
- Angel Hamster Momo
- Rascal Cat Nana
- Queen's Battle Mask
- Combat Booster
- Soi's Smart Glasses
- Jennifer's Enhancement Booster
- Erica's Beret
- Gerard's Peaked Cap
- Dark Knight Mask
- Paladin Crown
- Lycanthrope Wolf Tail
- Crimson Hunter Bat Wing Headband
- Phoenix Wings
- Axion's Battle Helmet
- Aetheris' Beacon
- Kalael's Wings
- Medea's Wings
- Black's Sunglasses
- Criss' Military Cap
- Black and Gold Item Reward Box (contains all of the following/permanent)
- Golden Font
- Rich Black Nameplate
- Spotlight Spray
- Special Transcendence Weapon Selection Box (choose 1/permanent)
- Star Forge (new)
- Windwalker
- Hyper Gaebolg
- Demolition Hammer
- Twin Hawk
- Laser Ripper
- SG552 Cerberus
- SKULL-T9
- Magnum Shooter
- 2024 Event Rewards Selection Box
- Musician Erica Nameplate (new)
- Streaming Mirage Nameplate (new)
- Catch the Zombie Nameplate (new)
- Shiho's Pink Wave Nameplate (new)
- Hamburger
- Soda Cup
- Zhu Bajie Ear
- Ice Font
- Zhu Bajie Tail
- Don't Touch Me Zombie Spray
- Turtle Backpack
- Octopus Hat
- Lion Mask Nameplate
- Sushi Hat
- Norimaki Sushi
- Witch's Night Nameplate
- Shark Hat
- Sheep Horns
- Baseball Fan Security Hat
- CSN Baseball Cheer Balloon
- Feline Hat
- Stir-fried Noodle Hat
- Steel Delivery Container
- Baseball Fan Security Spray
- Bamboo Spray
- I'm Not a Zombie! Spray
- Baseball Fan Font
- Bamboo Font
- Baseball Fan Security Nameplate
- Italian Chicken Nameplate
- Panda Nameplate
- Blank Series Selection Box
- M134 Minigun Blank
- Gilboa Viper Blank
- Compound Bow Blank
- Transcendence Weapon Selection Box (choose 1/permanent)
- Psychic Harmonium (new)
- Negev NG-7 Ajax (new)
- X-TRACKER (new)
- Infinity Laser Fist (new)
- Dual Beretta Gunslinger
- Magnum Launcher
- Dual Sword Phantom Slayer
- Barrett M95 White Tiger
- M3 Black Dragon
- Python Desperado
- Unique Weapon Selection Box
- Miracle Prism Sword
- Arm Torch
- Bunker Buster LTD
- Broad Divine
- Bendita
- Thunderbolt
- Brick Piece S1451
- Hunter-Killer X-12
- Hunter-Killer X90
- Shining Heart Rod
- Starlight Rolling Shooter
- Dual Sword Infernal Hunter
- Rare Weapon Selection Box
- Needler
- Drill Gun
- Aeolis
- AWP RED
- M249 RED
- AWP CAMO
- USAS12 CAMO
- USP45 RED
- Desert Eagle Red
- M249 CAMO
- AK-47 RED
- M4A1 RED
- M249 VETERAN
- M16A1 VETERAN
- CSNGS Weapon Paint
- Scout RED
- XM1014 RED
- Glock 18 RED
- M4A1 Dragon
- AK-47 Dragon
- Dragon Knife
- Oz Series Weapon Set
- Awakening Series Weapon Set
- Lightning Series Weapon Set
- Happy New Year Animal Weapon Set
- Warhammer Blood Lord
- AK47 Royal Knight
- M4A1 Shadow Knight
- 2023 Transcendence Class Selection Box
- Special Agent Mei
- Pyromaniac Yuri
- Alpaca Anemone
- Blue Rabbit Mirage
- Queen Ismael
- Butler Faust
- Idol Miho
- Idol Shiho
- Refined Series Selection Box
- M1887 Maverick (Refined)
- Lightning Rail (Refined)
- PP-2000 (Refined)
- DESTROYER (Refined)
- QBS-09 (Refined)
- PP-19 Bizon (Refined)
- Hecate II (Refined)
- Hunting Dagger (Refined)
- Dual Kriss (Refined)
- MG36 (Refined)
- 8 Type DESERT Weapon Selection Box
- DESERT M60E4
- DESERT M95
- DESERT Dual Infinity Final
- DESERT MG3
- DESERT HAMMER
- DESERT WA2000
- DESERT SPAS-12
- DESERT M2
- Costume Selection Box
- Pirate Hat / Pirate Cutlass / Pirate Treasure Chest (Permanent) - Receive All
- Nine-tailed Fox Ears / Young Nine-tailed Fox / Nine-tailed Fox Tail (Permanent) - Receive All
- Wanderer's Veil Hat / Wanderer's Guardian Blue Dragon / Wanderer's Tri-color Gourd (Permanent) - Receive All
- Wild Sheriff's Hat / Wild Sheriff's Badge / Wild Sheriff's Horse Doll (Permanent) + Dominique (Permanent) - Receive All
- Upgrade Weapon Selection Box
- Triple Barrel Shotgun
- Triple Tactical Knife
- Dual Katana
- Master Combat Knife
- M134 Predator
- SPAS-12 Superior
- SL8 Custom
- Dual Kriss
- Gilboa Viper
- Dual Infinity Final
- Gold Weapon Selection Box
- AKM Gold Edition
- Desert Eagle 50C Gold Edition
- Winchester M1887 Gold Edition
- SL8 Gold Edition
- M4A1 Gold Edition
- Thompson Chicago Gold
- Gold Luger
- TRG-42 White Gold
- MP5 Gold Edition
- MG3 Gold Edition
- WA2000 Gold Edition
- HK23E Gold Edition
- Sawed Off M79 Gold
- M14 EBR Gold
- StG44 Gold Edition
- KSG12 Gold Edition
- M60E4 Gold Edition
- Gold Double Barrel Shotgun
- MG36 Gold Edition
- King Cobra Gold Edition
- UTS-15 Pink Gold
- HK G11 Gold Edition
- PKM Gold Edition
- AS50 Pink Gold
- Christmas Weapon Selection Box
- M134 Xmas Edition
- MG3 Xmas Edition
- M95 Xmas Edition
- MG36 Xmas Edition
- Winchester M1887 Xmas Edition
- Tomahawk Xmas Edition
- JANUS-7 Christmas Edition
- 2022 Transcendence Class Selection Box
- Agent Ritsuka
- Pop Star Alin
- Lynn
- Kai
- Immortal Eric
- Smile Mary
- Skadi
- Nyx
- Oz Series Weapon Set
- Tin Man’s Machine Gun
- Cowardly Lion’s Pistol
- Scarecrow’s Pickaxe
- Awakening Series Weapon Set
- Zhu Bajie Minigun
- Sha Wujing Dual Handgun
- Ruyi Stick
- Lightning Series Weapon Set
- Lightning AR-1
- Lightning SMG-1
- Lightning BIG-EYE
- Lightning SG-1
- Lightning AR-2
- Lightning LZ-1
- Lightning HZ-1
- Lightning HMG-1
- Happy New Year Animal Weapon Set
- MP5 Tiger
- P90 Lapin
- TMP Dragon
- UMP45 Snake
- MP7A1 Unicorn
- Horse Axe
- Horn Kujang
- Classic Series Selection Box
- AK-47 60R Classic
- Crossbow Classic
- Notice
- Items sold in the Wolf Spirit Shop are permanent, but all boxes purchased at the Wolf Spirit Shop (Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box, Epic Weapon Selection Box, Rare Weapon Selection Box, Rare Costume Selection Box, Black and Gold Item Reward Box, Upgrade Weapon Selection Box, Christmas Weapon Selection Box, Special Transcendence Weapon Box, Costume Selection Box, 2024 Event Rewards Selection Box, Blank Series Selection Box, Refined Series Selection Box, Classic Series Selection Box, 8 Type DESERT Weapon Selection Box, Transcendence Weapon Selection Box, Unique Weapon Selection Box, Oz Series Weapon Set, Awakening Series Weapon Set, Lightning Series Weapon Set, Happy New Year Animal Weapon Set, Gold Weapon Selection Box) will be removed during maintenance on 9/17.
- You won't receive exclusive costumes from selecting classes found in 2022 and 2023 Transcendence Class Selection Boxes.
Epic Edition Comeback Promotion (7/23 - 9/17)An item that you can choose an Epic Edition Weapon from has been added to the Wolf Spirit Shop
- Conditions/Rewards
- Collect 4,000 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits to obtain a reward at the Wolf Spirit Shop (once per account)
- Lycaon (Permanent) x1
- USAS12 Thunderfall (Permanent) x1
- Lycaon Nameplate (Permanent) x1
- Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box x1
- Notice
- The [Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box] can be obtained by purchasing the [Epic Ultimate Package] from the Wolf Spirit Shop.
- Unused Epic Edition Weapon Selection Boxes are removed during the maintenance when the event ends.
Epic Decoder Special Promotion (7/23 – 9/17)Epic Decoder chain purchases are available during the event.
- Products/Contents
- [Chain Stage 1] Epic Decoder x5
- [Chain Stage 2] Epic Decoder x5 (-99% Discount)
- [Chain Stage 3] Epic Decoder x10
- [Chain Stage 4] Epic Decoder x10 (-99% Discount)
- Notice
- These items are available on the recommended page in the Shop.
- The items in the preceding stage must be purchased in order to be able to purchase the items in the subsequent stages.
- A purchase of all items in the current stage must be made to unlock the purchase of the items in future stages.
- Items in each stage can only be purchased once per account (and cannot be gifted).
- All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.
- All unused Epic Decoder Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 9/17. You will receive 100 Mileage for each Epic Decoder contained in the removed boxes.
Attendance Fragment Package Promotion (7/23 - 9/3)The Attendance Fragment Package will be available for sale during the event.
- Products/Contents
- Epic Decoder x5
- Attendance Fragment Box (14 Days)
- Attendance Fragment Box
- Day 2 - Day 6: Vestiges of Wolf Spirits x3
- Day 7 - Day 11: Vestiges of Wolf Spirits x5
- Day 12 - Day 13: Vestiges of Wolf Spirits x10
- Day 14: Vestiges of Wolf Spirits x20
- Notice
- The Attendance Fragment Package can be purchased up to 3 times per account during the promotion - Additional purchases are unavailable if an Attendance Fragment Box (14 Days) is already in your inventory
- The Attendance Fragment Package cannot be gifted
- The Attendance Fragment Box does not have a "Use" button, as it becomes effective immediately upon receipt.
- Rewards can be claimed from the Attendance Fragment Box even if you do not consistently check in.
- All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during maintenance once the promotion ends.
- All unused Vestiges of Wolf Spirits will be replaced with 15 mileage each and removed during maintenance once the promotion ends.
- The Vestiges of Wolf Spirits given by the Attendance Fragment Box cannot be obtained once the promotion ends on 9/17.
Other Information
- Fixed an issue in Team Deathmatch mode where dying to [ZHC] Black Dragon Cannon would display the weapon as a [ZHC] SKULL-3 in the Opponent Who Killed You information.
- Fixed an issue where clicking on a specific area in the Inventory's Class tab crashed the client.
- Fixed an issue in Studio Mode where mounting M2 and then activating Cutscene Camera Block unmounts it.
- Updated Black Soul medal's acquisition requirement: can be acquired by possessing [ZHC] Black Dragon Cannon (permanent/temporary) in your inventory.
Changed files in this update