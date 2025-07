---------- Details ----------

Update Information

Mission Chain Update Information (7/23/25 - 2/18/26)

Mission Chain System Revisions

The guide will be updated to reflect the latest information.

Mission Chain rewards consisting of 25 guides and 25 missions will be changed.

You can only clear one stage (5 guides and 5 missions) of the Mission Chain a day.



Total/Stage Clear Rewards

Stage 1: Miracle Prism Sword (Permanent) x1

Stage 2: Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x5

Stage 3: Aetheris (Permanent) x1

Stage 4: 5,000 Mileage Coupon x1

Stage 5: Dual Beretta Gunslinger (Permanent) x1

Mission Final Completion Rewards: Negev NG-7 Ajax (Permanent) + Complete the Guide Medal + CSN Settling Support Weapon Box



CSN Settling Support Weapon Box Contents (contains all of the following):

Guided Parts Weapon Box x1

Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x17

100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x20

Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x20

3,000 Mileage Coupon x1

Exploration Slot Expansion Coupon (7 Days) x1

Random -1 Dehancement Material x5

Exploration Success Rate-Up +20% x5



Guided Parts Weapon Box contents (contains all of the following):

CROW-1 (Permanent) x1

Dual Infinity Final (Permanent) x1

Attack M950 (Permanent) x1

M950 (Permanent) x1

Battle Python (Permanent) x1

VULCANUS-9 (Permanent) x1

Broad Divine (Permanent) x1

SKULL-9 (Permanent) x1

THANATOS-9 (Permanent) x1

Flame Jackhammer (Permanent) x1



Notice

Note: The table above only shows the stage rewards and final rewards, excluding the interim rewards, from checking out the guides, or the individual mission rewards.

You can proceed to the next stage mission only if you complete the stage mission in progress by midnight.



Event Information

Vestige of Wolf Spirits Collection Event (7/23 - 9/17)

Conditions/Rewards

1. Every 4 Kill Points by kills, assists as a human, or infections as a zombie in Zombie Mode (excluding bots): Vestige of Wolf Spirits x1 (up to 20 per day)

2. Every 1 session clear after reaching 100 Kill Points in Zombie Scenario mode on Hard difficulty or higher: Vestige of Wolf Spirits x5 (up to 25 per day)

3. Every 20 minutes of playtime (including Studio Mode): Vestige of Wolf Spirits x7 (up to twice per day)

4. Every use of a Vestige of Wolf Spirits Box granted through the use of an Epic Decoder (probability varies by count): Vestige of Wolf Spirits x3 - x100 (no limit)

You can only earn up to a total of 30 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits from Missions No.1-3 (excluding Epic Decoder uses) per day (ex. if you earned 20 from Mission No.1, you can only earn up to 10 from Mission No.2).



How to Earn Kill Points

Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots)

Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots)

Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (excluding bots)

Human Infection Assists as a Zombie: 0 Points



Notice

You can only obtain up to 30 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits a day per account from the Play Missions (excluding those obtained from Epic Decoders).

The Wolf Spirit Shop has a wide and exciting selection of items available for purchase with Vestiges of Wolf Spirits. Vestiges of Wolf Spirits will be deducted after a purchase, but don't forget that you get different amounts of rebate based on items!

You can earn up to 1,290 Vestige of Wolf Spirits per account during the event.

Eligible Zombie Modes: Zombie Classic/Zombie Mutant/Zombie Hero/Zombie Z/Zombie Evolution/Zombie Hero Classic

Excluded Zombie Scenarios: Double Gate / Lost City / Survival: Trap / Survival: Groundwater / Pursuit: Chaos.

You must play for at least 5 minutes to get credit for Zombie Scenario mode missions.

You can only participate in rooms with 3 or more players. (Studio Mode is excluded, except for missions with 60 minutes of playtime.)

Autohunt kills are excluded, regardless of mode.

All unused Vestiges of Wolf Spirits will be replaced with 15 Mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.

All unused Vestiges of Wolf Spirits Boxes will be replaced with 30 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.



[Black Wolf] Medal Giveaway (7/23 - Permanent)

Conditions/Rewards

Lycaon (Permanent) + Wolf Spirit Wings (Permanent)

Black Wolf

This medal can be obtained once per account.

Honor Points: 10



[Black Wolf Lord] Medal Giveaway (7/23 - Permanent)

Conditions/Rewards

Score 1000 Zombie Kills with Lycaon

Black Wolf Lord

This medal can be obtained once per account.

Honor Points: 10

You must use Lycaon to obtain this medal.



[Hero's Path] A Journey for the True Weapon - First Step (7/23 - 9/3)

Conditions/Rewards

Upon your first log-in during the event period every day

[Hero's Path] activated

When the Hero's Path is activated, one of each Primary Weapon/Secondary Weapon/Melee Weapon/Equipment Weapon will be given, based on their probabilities. (Once per day/weapons expire at midnight every day.)



Hero's Path

Primary

Failnaught

Devastator

Death Eater



Secondary

Windwalker

Lightning Fury

Laevateinn



Melee

Spell Lance Scarlet Rose

Hauteclere

Demolition Hammer



Equipment

Satellite Mine

Hyper Gaebolg

Trinity Grenade



[Hero's Path] A Journey for the True Weapon - The Beginning of the Journey (7/23-9/3)

Conditions/Rewards

Activate [Hero's Path] 3 times

[The Beginning of the Journey] activated



The Beginning of the Journey

Primary Weapon (choose 1)

Failnaught (15 Days/Bound)

Devastator (15 Days/Bound)

Death Eater (15 Days/Bound)



Secondary Weapon (choose 1)

Windwalker (15 Days/Bound)

Lightning Fury (15 Days/Bound)

Laevateinn (15 Days/Bound)



Melee Weapon (choose 1)

Spell Lance Scarlet Rose (15 Days/Bound)

Hauteclere (15 Days/Bound)

Demolition Hammer (15 Days/Bound)



Equipment Weapon (choose 1)

Satellite Mine (15 Days/Bound)

Hyper Gaebolg (15 Days/Bound)

Laser Ripper (15 Days/Bound)



[Hero's Path] A Journey for the True Weapon - Completion (7/23 - 9/17)

Conditions/Rewards

After [The Beginning of the Journey] is activated, complete [Daily Missions - Hunter's Instinct] 7 times

Journey Completion Box



The day after [The Beginning of the Journey] is activated, [Daily Missions > Hunter's Instinct] completion starts counting. (The Hunter's Instinct completed on the day of activation will not count.)



Journey Completion Box contents (contains all of the following):

Finale (Permanent/Honor Points: 0/Public/Writer)



Lycaon (1 Day/Bound)

Normal Modification Material x10

Unique Premium Decoder x10

Transcendence Decoder x10

Class Decoder x10

Failnaught (30 Days/Bound)

Devastator (30 Days/Bound)

Death Eater (30 Days/Bound)

Windwalker (30 Days/Bound)

Lightning Fury (30 Days/Bound)

Laevateinn (30 Days/Bound)

Spell Lance Scarlet Rose (30 Days/Bound)

Hauteclere (30 Days/Bound)

Demolition Hammer (30 Days/Bound)

Satellite Mine (30 Days/Bound)

Hyper Gaebolg (30 Days/Bound)

Laser Ripper (30 Days/Bound)



Notice

Journey Completion Box will be removed during maintenance on 9/17.

You can proceed with the [Daily Mission] mission the day after you activate [The Beginning of the Journey].



Random Rules Zombie Hero Event (7/23 – 8/6)

Random Rules Zombie Hero Maps: Italy / Assault / Vertigo

Random Rules

Zombie Fireball

Counter Strike War Z

Precision Shooting

Explosive Results

Aerial Bombardment

Last Stand

Big Head Mode

Creepy Crawlies

Bandwagon

Critical Strike

Revenant

Bloody Bullets

Shockwave

In This Together

Bang for the Buck

Reliable Weapons

Skill Master

Standard Issue

Hardcore

Packing Heat

Applied Engineering

Run For Your Life

Spectral Assault

I'm a Surgeon

Double Jump

Last Shot

Backstabbers

Bad Touch

Special Delivery

Chaotic

Rifleman

I Am Legend

Burning Time

Biochemical Attack

Out With a Bang

Girls' Generation

Marksman

Head Hunter

Random Weapon

Give 'em the Bird

Bullet Storm

We Are Venom

Bunny Hop

Zombie's Delight

Moon Bounce

Rule of Threes

Tunnel Vision

Steel Rain

Good Old Days

Furiously Fast

Social Behavior



Notice

The rules will be announced three seconds before the start of each round.

To review the current rules, press the 'L' key.



Counter Exchange (Extra): Survivor's Armory (7/23 - 8/6)

Special Rewards

This is a special category of items with difficult unlock requirements.

Unlock requirements are based on the total CP (CSN Event Points) each item requires.

All unused Survivor's Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 10/1.

Exchange Limit per Account: 1 time

Daily Exchange Limit: 1 time



Price (CP)/Unlock Requirements (Total CP)/Special Rewards/Quantity

2 / 0 / [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x1

8 / 100 / Survivor's Box x1





Survivor's Box contents (Contains all of the following):

Survivor Font (Permanent) x1



Survivor Spray (Permanent) x1



[ZHC] Advanced Decoder x30



Seasonal Rewards

These items are part of a specific season.

Daily Exchange Limit: none



Price (CP) Total CP Required Seasonal Rewards Purchase limits per account 24 24 [ZHC] Dual Infinity - 12 12 [ZHC] Combat Knife - 36 36 [ZHC] SKULL-9 - 24 24 [ZHC] SKULL-1 - 24 24 [ZHC] SKULL-3 - 36 36 [ZHC] SKULL-5 - 36 36 [ZHC] SKULL-7 - 36 36 [ZHC] SKULL-11 - 36 36 [ZHC] Sawed Off M79 - 24 24 [ZHC] Barrett M95 - 24 24 [ZHC] Double Barrel Shotgun - 36 36 [ZHC] Desert Eagle 50C Gold Edition - 36 36 [ZHC] Thompson Chicago Gold - 36 36 [ZHC] Sawed Off M79 Gold - 36 36 [ZHC] MP5 Gold Edition - 24 24 [ZHC] M134 Xmas Edition - 24 24 [ZHC] MG3 Xmas Edition - 24 24 [ZHC] M95 Xmas Edition - 24 24 [ZHC] Kriss Super V - 36 36 [ZHC] M134 Minigun - 24 24 [ZHC] SPAS-12 - 24 24 [ZHC] SL8 - 2 60 1,000 Mileage Coupon 5 5 60 Dehancement Material Collection Box 10

Normal Rewards

These items can be traded without unlocking them beforehand.

Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained, and are removed afterwards.

The CP Additional Challenge Event will continue to be updated in the future.

CP is removed when the event ends.

[ZHC] Silver Medal Luger + Blair Contents: [ZHC] Silver Medal Luger (7 Days) + Blair (7 Days)

[ZHC] Holy Water Grenade + Fernando Contents: [ZHC] Holy Water Grenade (7 Days) + Fernando (7 Days)



Price (CP) Normal Rewards Exchange Limits 8 [ZHC] Silver Medal Luger + Blair - 8 [ZHC] Holy Water Grenade + Fernando - 2 [ZHC] Nata Knife - 2 [ZHC] Hammer - 3 [ZHC] Superior DNA - 1 [ZHC] Persistent Survival - 3 [ZHC] Master of Combat - 1 [ZHC] Bomb Expert - 2 [ZHC] Deadly Shot - 2 [ZHC] Bloody Blade - 2 [ZHC] Sprint - 3 Event Decoder 1 1 Random -1 Dehancement Material - 1 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP 10 2 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP 10

How to Participate

Only available in Zombie Hero Classic mode

Complete 2 rounds of Zombie Hero Classic: 1 CP (up to 5 CP per day)

Score 10 Kill Points from zombie kills or assists as a human, or infections as a zombie (excluding bots): 2 CP (up to 4 CP per day)

Reach 10 minutes of Zombie Hero Classic Playtime: 1 CP (up to 3 CP per day)

Obtain a Supply Box 1 time: 1 CP (up to 2 CP per day)

Switch Primary Weapon 1 time in a Round: 1 CP (up to 1 CP per day)



How to Earn Kill Points

Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots)

Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots)

Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (excluding bots)

Human Infection Assists as a Zombie: 0 Points



Notice

You can earn up to 15 CP a day.

Daily Missions reset every day at midnight.

You can earn playtime in all modes, including Studio Mode.

Besides playtime, in-game missions do not count toward participation in Studio Mode.

Only rooms with 3+ players count toward the event.

Autohunt kills are excluded regardless of mode.

CP is removed when the event ends.



CP Challenge! Attendance Event (7/23 - 8/6)

Conditions/Rewards

1-Day Total Attendance: 3 CP

3-Day Total Attendance: 5 CP

5-Day Total Attendance: 7 CP

7-Day Total Attendance: 15 CP



Notice

You can earn up to 30 CP during the event.

Cumulative Attendance: Consecutive attendance is not necessary. The attendance count does not reset after obtaining the 3-Day Cumulative Attendance reward. (If you claim the 3-Day Cumulative Attendance rewards, you are eligible to achieve 5-Day Cumulative Attendance by checking in for 2 more days)

CP is removed when the event ends.



Mileage Auction Event (7/23 - 8/5)

Permanent Auction Items Added

Hauteclere

Agent Ritsuka

Pop Star Alin



Auction Details

Auction Time: 1 hour for all items

Number of Listings: 2 (Can be increased based on VIP rank)

Market Price of Items: When listing an item, you can check the current Auction House market price (Lowest bid and direct purchase prices).

Item Display: Only the items with the lowest bid or that have a direct purchase price are displayed.

Auction Settings: You can search by bid/direct purchase price, enhancement level, and weapon name.

Sell-to-System Feature: When an auction is unsuccessful, you'll have the opportunity to use the sell-to-system feature.

Auction Hours: 24 Hours (12:00 AM - 11:59 PM). When the auction is over, all current item listings will be canceled.



Other Details

The remaining time is shown in 5-minute increments for listed auction items.

You can only bid on one item at a time.

Regular auction items will be listed with a 30% fee included in the initial bidding price.

If an item listed for auction is not sold, the item will be returned.

Items listed for auction can be purchased immediately at the direct purchase price.

If you list an item for auction, the listing cannot be canceled and must run for its full duration.

The item you listed may be shown on the bid page.

When listing an item, you can easily check the actual amount you will receive from the sale under the Net Reward section.

Some recently released weapons cannot be listed for auction.



3,000 Mileage Auction Event! (7/23 - 7/29)

Time/Special Items

CEST 7/23 1:00 PM / Lightning Dao-1

CEST 7/23 1:30 PM / Lightning Bazzie-1

CEST 7/24 1:00 PM / Beam Sword

CEST 7/24 1:30 PM / Serpent Blade

CEST 7/25 1:00 PM / Dragon Claw

CEST 7/25 1:30 PM / Wild Wing

CEST 7/26 1:00 PM / Shooting Star

CEST 7/26 1:30 PM / Ethereal

CEST 7/27 1:00 PM / Divine Lock

CEST 7/27 1:30 PM / Tempest

CEST 7/28 1:00 PM / Blaster

CEST 7/28 1:30 PM / Avalanche

CEST 7/29 1:00 PM / Dao Grenade

CEST 7/29 1:30 PM / Salamander



Other Details

The 3,000 Mileage Auction items appear only at specific times.

After the 3,000 Mileage auction has concluded, all participants who did not win will have their 3,000 Mileage refunded.

3,000 Mileage bids can be made 10 minutes after the special auction begins.

Claim the contents by clicking Obtain after winning.

You cannot win multiple rewards during the event.



Mileage System Auction (7/23 - 8/5)

Time/Special Items

Weekday (Mon - Thu) CEST 4:00 PM / Transcendence Class Selection Ticket

Weekday (Mon - Thu) CEST 5:00 PM / Transcendence Weapon Selection Ticket

Weekend (Fri - Sun) CEST 1:00 PM / Christmas Weapon Selection Ticket

Weekend (Fri - Sun) CEST 2:00 PM / Gold Weapon Selection Ticket

Weekend (Fri - Sun) CEST 3:00 PM / [ZHC] Black Dragon Cannon

Weekend (Fri - Sun) CEST 4:00 PM / Transcendence Class Selection Ticket

Weekend (Fri - Sun) CEST 5:00 PM / Transcendence Weapon Selection Ticket



Christmas Weapon Selection Ticket Contents (Choose 1)

M134 Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1

MG3 Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1

M95 Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1

MG36 Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1

Winchester M1887 Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1

Tomahawk Xmas Edition (Permanent) x1

JANUS-7 Christmas Edition (Permanent) x1



Gold Weapon Selection Ticket Contents (Choose 1)

AKM Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

Desert Eagle 50C Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

Winchester M1887 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

SL8 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

M4A1 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

Thompson Chicago Gold (Permanent) x1

Gold Luger (Permanent) x1

TRG-42 White Gold (Permanent) x1

MP5 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

MG3 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

WA2000 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

HK23E Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

Sawed Off M79 Gold (Permanent) x1

M14 EBR Gold (Permanent) x1

StG44 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

KSG12 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

M60E4 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

Double Barrel Shotgun Gold (Permanent) x1

MG36 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

King Cobra Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

UTS-15 Pink Gold (Permanent) x1

HK G11 Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

PKM Gold Edition (Permanent) x1

AS50 Pink Gold (Permanent) x1



Transcendence Class Selection Ticket Contents (Choose 1)

Xiaoming (Permanent) x1

Gladius (Permanent) x1

Evita (Permanent) x1

Angelina (Permanent) x1

Millia (Permanent) x1

Karin (Permanent) x1

Lady Ji Yoon Choi (Permanent) x1

Pathfinder Ritsuka (Permanent) x1



Transcendence Weapon Selection Ticket Contents (Choose 1)

Sylphid (Permanent) x1

Pulse Reactor (Permanent) x1

Arcana III (Permanent) x1

Thunder Flash (Permanent) x1



Other Details

Auction items appear only at specific times.

Bidding Time: 60 minutes for public bidding, then 10 minutes for private bidding.

The starting bidding price for System Auctions is 1,000 Mileage.

All ticket items will be removed during maintenance on 9/17.

You won't receive exclusive costumes from selecting classes found in Transcendence Class Selection Tickets.



[Welcome Zombie] A Gift from a Welcoming Heart! (7/23 - 8/6)

Target

New/Returning Survivors will receive the following rewards upon completing missions:



Missions (1 point each, once per day)

Log-in

Stay online for 10 minutes

Reach 5 minutes of playtime



Conditions/Rewards

3 points: Event Decoder x1 + 500 Points (Granted immediately)

5 points: Class Decoder x2

7 points: Transcendence Decoder x3

9 points: [ZHC] Black Dragon Cannon (1 Day), [ZHC] Superior DNA (5 Days), [ZHC] Master of Combat (5 Days), [ZHC] Persistent Survival (5 Days), [ZHC] Bomb Expert (5 Days)

10 points: Toddler Zombie Nameplate (30 Days)





Notice

New Players: Those who have no log-in records before 7/23/2025 at 4:00 AM (CEST)

Returning Players: Those who have no log-in records since 6/22/2025 at 4:00 AM (CEST)

Rewards for each mission can only be claimed once per day.

The pileup reward can be obtained once per account.

Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained and are removed afterward.



[Welcome Zombie] Newbie to Zombie, Let's Play Together! (7/23 - 8/6)

Effect

+20% Game EXP for everyone who played together, including you!



Notice

If you have multiple items or classes that grant additional Game EXP, only the highest amount will apply.



[Welcome Zombie] We'll Teach You How to Play! (7/23 - 8/6)

Missions (1 point each, once per day)

Obtain 5 CP or more for Counter Exchange (Extra): Survivor's Armory

Obtain 7 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits

Reach 30 minutes of playtime



Conditions/Rewards

5 points: Event Decoder x1 + Random -1 Dehancement Material x10

6 points: Event Decoder x2 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10

7 points: Event Decoder x3 + Random -1 Dehancement Material x10

10 points: Unique Decoder x3 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10

15 points: Class Decoder x3 + Random -1 Dehancement Material x10

17 points: Transcendence Decoder x3 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10

20 points: Transcendence Decoder x3 + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x10



Notice

Rewards for each mission can only be claimed once per day.

The pileup reward can be obtained once per account.

The total CP you've spent resets every day at midnight.

The daily Vestige of Wolf Spirits collection count resets at midnight.

Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained and are removed afterward.



[Welcome Zombie] New and Returning Players Welcome Event Perks Revamped (7/23 - Permanent)

Conditions/Rewards

Log in and stay online for 10 minutes

Day 1: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5 + Transcendence Weapon Pass (7 Days)

Day 2: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5

Day 3: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5

Day 4: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5

Day 5: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5

Day 6: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5

Day 7: Point Transcendence Decoder x5 + Points Class Decoder x5 + Transcendence Weapon Pass (7 Days)



Notice

Only new or returning players (more than 30 days of inactivity) can participate by logging in and stay online for 10 minutes to receive rewards in this event.

Each reward is given only once per account.



Good-Bye Season 22 Double Trouble Event (7/23 - 8/6)

Last Boosting Attendance Event (7/30 - 8/6)

Conditions/Rewards

Reach 10 minutes of Playtime

Goal Reached a total of 1 Day: Season Badge x100

Goal Reached a total of 2 Days: Season Badge x50

Goal Reached a total of 3 Days: Season Badge x150

Goal Reached a total of 4 Days: Season Badge x100

Goal Reached a total of 5 Days: Season Badge x200

Goal Reached a total of 6 Days: Season Badge x150

Goal Reached a total of 7 Days: Season Badge x300



Notice

Can only participate once per day per account.

All acquired Season Badges will be removed during maintenance on 8/6.



Login Supplies Event (7/23 - 8/5)

Login Rewards: Daily Weapons Supply

Daily Weapons Supply Contents

Dual Sword Phantom Slayer (1 Day)

& M3 Black Dragon (1 Day)

& Barrett M95 White Tiger (1 Day)

& Dual Beretta Gunslinger (1 Day)

Distribute All 4

+ Two Rare, Unique, or Transcendence weapons (1 Day) have a chance of appearing in the Daily Supply.



Cumulative Rewards

2 Days: Death Eater (7 Days)

3 Days: Hauteclere (7 Days)

5 Days: Transcendence Decoder x1

8 Days: Lightning Fury (7 Days)

10 Days: Divine Blaster (5 Days)



Notice

All weapons from the Daily Supply are bound and cannot be used for Auction/Disassembly/Family Storage (Extension X).

When claiming login supplies, the Daily Weapons Supply will be provided directly as rewards instead of items.

Rewards can be claimed immediately after game login, and supplies are available until midnight every day.



Shop Update

Lycaon Promotion (7/23 - 9/17)

Obtainable Items/Drop Rate

Epic Essential Package: 0.3500%

Tyrant's Mace: 0.1318%

Photon Launcher: 0.1318%

Hellhound: 0.1318%

Blue Storm: 0.1318%



Lycaon



Throwable Weapon

A totem of unknown origin, with the spirits of wolves bound to it. It appears to be an ancient shamanic artifact. It can switch between <Vanguard Mode>, which calls upon the bound spirits of the wolves to protect its owner, and <Sentinel Mode>, which attacks nearby enemies from a fixed position, and can use <Phantom Rush>, which causes a pack of wolves to rush and attack nearby enemies.



Lycaon Nameplate



An exclusive nameplate created to celebrate the release of the 2025 Epic weapon, Lycaon. This customizes how your name appears in the match lobby.



Vestige of Wolf Spirits Box



You have a chance to obtain 3 - 100 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits by using a Vestige of Wolf Spirits Box.



Fragment Count/Rate

3 / 8.00%

4 / 13.00%

5 / 18.50%

6 / 20.00%

7 / 18.00%

8 / 10.00%

9 / 6.00%

10 / 3.00%

12 / 1.30%

14 / 0.60%

16 / 0.30%

18 / 0.20%

20 / 0.20%

30 / 0.10%

40 / 0.10%

50 / 0.10%

60 / 0.10%

70 / 0.10%

80 / 0.05%

90 / 0.05%

100 / 0.30%



Notice

The Lycaon Nameplate is acquired upon obtaining a Lycaon.

You will receive 1 Vestige of Wolf Spirits Box per Epic Decoder used.

You have a chance to obtain 3 - 100 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits by using a Vestige of Wolf Spirits Box.

All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.

All unused Vestiges of Wolf Spirits will be replaced with 15 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.

All unused Vestige of Wolf Spirits Boxes will be replaced with 30 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.

Enhanced weapons and weapons with parts attached that are obtained from Epic Decoders have their durations stacked with already owned weapons (with the same enhancement/parts).



Wolf Spirit Shop Open (7/23 – 9/17)

USAS-12 Thunderfall



Shotgun

A weapon created by the Aegis Institute based on USAS12, which can use 40 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells. Occasionally, when you hit enemies with Basic Attack, a lightning bolt is called upon the enemy. When the Special Ammo hits an enemy or a wall, it causes an explosion, and calls down a certain number of bombardments within the explosion range.



Wolf Spirit Wings



Costume

A pair of wings containing the power of the spirit wolves. Can be equipped on the back.



Special Items - Rebate of 50% or more of Vestige of Wolf Spirits

Purchase / Vestige Rebate

4000 / 65%(2,600) / Epic Ultimate Package

3600 / 70%(2,520) / Epic Edition Package

3200 / 50%(1,600) / Epic Essential Package

3200 / 50%(1,600) / Epic Weapon Selection Box x1

3000 / 50%(1,500) / Drakar Set (Permanent)

2880 / 50%(1,440) / Tyrant's Mace (Permanent)

2880 / 50%(1,440) / Photon Launcher (Permanent)

2560 / 50%(1,280) / Hellhound (Permanent)

2560 / 50%(1,280) / Blue Storm (Permanent)

2560 / 50%(1,280) / Rare Weapon Selection Box x1

2560 / 50%(1,280) / Rare Costume Selection Box x1

2560 / 50%(1,280) / Wolf Spirit Wings (Permanent)

2000 / 50%(1,000) / Lightning Fury (Permanent)

2000 / 50%(1,000) / Whip Sword (Permanent)

2000 / 50%(1,000) / Holy Sword Divine Order (Permanent)

1850 / 50%(925) / 2023 Transcendence Class Selection Box x2

1460 / 50%(730) / 2023 Transcendence Class Selection Box x1

1360 / 50%(680) / Black and Gold Item Reward Box x1

1360 / 50%(680) / Upgrade Weapon Selection Box x1

1360 / 50%(680) / Christmas Weapon Selection Box x2



Regular Items - Rebate of some Vestige of Wolf Spirits

Purchase / Vestige Rebate

1290 / 5%(64) / Electron-XI (Permanent)

1260 / 5%(63) / Drakar Ⅰ(Permanent)

1260 / 5%(63) / 2022 Transcendence Class Selection Box x1

1260 / 5%(63) / Christmas Weapon Selection Box x1

1260 / 5%(63) / Gold Weapon Selection Box x1

1260 / 5%(63) / Vortex Drill (Permanent)

1260 / 5%(63) / Special Transcendence Weapon Selection Box x1

900 / 5%(45) / Costume Selection Box x1

550 / 5%(27) / Ignite-10 (Permanent)

550 / 5%(27) / Ignite-7 (Permanent)

450 / 5%(22) / 2024 Event Rewards Selection Box x1

450 / 5%(22) / Blank Series Selection Box x1

450 / 5%(22) / Refined Series Selection Box x1

450 / 5%(22) / Classic Series Selection Box x1

450 / 5%(22) / 8 Type DESERT Weapon Selection Box x1

270 / 5%(13) / Transcendence Weapon Selection Box x1

270 / 5%(13) / Unique Weapon Selection Box x1

270 / 5%(13) / Brush Stroke Font (Permanent)

60 / 5%(3) / Dehancement Material Parts Box x1 (Max 2 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / Exploration Success Rate-Up +20% x1

30 / 5%(1) / Special Modification Material x5 (Max 5 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / Advanced Modification Material x5 (Max 10 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / Normal Modification Material x5 (Max 10 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / Unique Premium Decoder x1 (Once Daily/Max 20 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / Unique Decoder x5 (Max 15 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / Season Badge x30

30 / 5%(1) / Random -1 Dehancement Material x2 (Max 57 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1 (Max 57 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x2 (Max 57 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x1 (Max 10 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x2 (Max 10 purchases per account)

30 / 5%(1) / Grade 3 Parts Reward Box x5

Items sold in the Wolf Spirit Shop are permanent (some boxes and set items will be removed after the event ends during maintenance)



Epic Ultimate Package (contains all of the following/permanent)



Lycaon (Permanent) + USAS-12 Thunderfall (Permanent) + Lycaon Nameplate + Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box x1

Can only purchase once per account



Epic Edition Package (contains all of the following/permanent)



Lycaon (Permanent) + USAS-12 Thunderfall (Permanent) + Lycaon Nameplate

Can only purchase once per account



Epic Essential Package (contains all of the following/permanent)



Lycaon (Permanent) + Lycaon Nameplate



Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box (choose 1/permanent)



Gigantic Drill

Psychic Sizer

Astra

Thunder Force

Infernal Cannon

Scorching Auto-Shotgun



Epic Weapon Selection Box (choose 1/permanent)



Space Arbalest (new)

Arbalest (new)

Asura Hell Splitter (new)

Sandalphon

Belial

Quantum Horizon

Twin Shadow Axes

Twin Light Axes

Divine Blaster

Doom Blaster

Void Avenger

Supreme Sentinel

Heaven Splitter

Dread Nova

Blazing Nova

Gungnir

Dark Star



Rare Costume Selection Box (choose 1/permanent)



Frost Wings (new)

Brilliant Wings

Soul Wings

Repulsor Wing

Black Dragon Wings

Protector Wings

Angel Hamster Momo

Rascal Cat Nana

Queen's Battle Mask

Combat Booster

Soi's Smart Glasses

Jennifer's Enhancement Booster

Erica's Beret

Gerard's Peaked Cap

Dark Knight Mask

Paladin Crown

Lycanthrope Wolf Tail

Crimson Hunter Bat Wing Headband

Phoenix Wings

Axion's Battle Helmet

Aetheris' Beacon

Kalael's Wings

Medea's Wings

Black's Sunglasses

Criss' Military Cap



Black and Gold Item Reward Box (contains all of the following/permanent)



Golden Font

Rich Black Nameplate

Spotlight Spray



Special Transcendence Weapon Selection Box (choose 1/permanent)



Star Forge (new)

Windwalker

Hyper Gaebolg

Demolition Hammer

Twin Hawk

Laser Ripper

SG552 Cerberus

SKULL-T9

Magnum Shooter



2024 Event Rewards Selection Box



Musician Erica Nameplate (new)

Streaming Mirage Nameplate (new)

Catch the Zombie Nameplate (new)

Shiho's Pink Wave Nameplate (new)

Hamburger

Soda Cup

Zhu Bajie Ear

Ice Font

Zhu Bajie Tail

Don't Touch Me Zombie Spray

Turtle Backpack

Octopus Hat

Lion Mask Nameplate

Sushi Hat

Norimaki Sushi

Witch's Night Nameplate

Shark Hat

Sheep Horns

Baseball Fan Security Hat

CSN Baseball Cheer Balloon

Feline Hat

Stir-fried Noodle Hat

Steel Delivery Container

Baseball Fan Security Spray

Bamboo Spray

I'm Not a Zombie! Spray

Baseball Fan Font

Bamboo Font

Baseball Fan Security Nameplate

Italian Chicken Nameplate

Panda Nameplate



Blank Series Selection Box



M134 Minigun Blank

Gilboa Viper Blank

Compound Bow Blank



Transcendence Weapon Selection Box (choose 1/permanent)



Psychic Harmonium (new)

Negev NG-7 Ajax (new)

X-TRACKER (new)

Infinity Laser Fist (new)

Dual Beretta Gunslinger

Magnum Launcher

Dual Sword Phantom Slayer

Barrett M95 White Tiger

M3 Black Dragon

Python Desperado



Unique Weapon Selection Box



Miracle Prism Sword

Arm Torch

Bunker Buster LTD

Broad Divine

Bendita

Thunderbolt

Brick Piece S1451

Hunter-Killer X-12

Hunter-Killer X90

Shining Heart Rod

Starlight Rolling Shooter

Dual Sword Infernal Hunter



Rare Weapon Selection Box



Needler

Drill Gun

Aeolis

AWP RED

M249 RED

AWP CAMO

USAS12 CAMO

USP45 RED

Desert Eagle Red

M249 CAMO

AK-47 RED

M4A1 RED

M249 VETERAN

M16A1 VETERAN

CSNGS Weapon Paint

Scout RED

XM1014 RED

Glock 18 RED

M4A1 Dragon

AK-47 Dragon

Dragon Knife

Oz Series Weapon Set

Awakening Series Weapon Set

Lightning Series Weapon Set

Happy New Year Animal Weapon Set

Warhammer Blood Lord

AK47 Royal Knight

M4A1 Shadow Knight



2023 Transcendence Class Selection Box



Special Agent Mei

Pyromaniac Yuri

Alpaca Anemone

Blue Rabbit Mirage

Queen Ismael

Butler Faust

Idol Miho

Idol Shiho



Refined Series Selection Box



M1887 Maverick (Refined)

Lightning Rail (Refined)

PP-2000 (Refined)

DESTROYER (Refined)

QBS-09 (Refined)

PP-19 Bizon (Refined)

Hecate II (Refined)

Hunting Dagger (Refined)

Dual Kriss (Refined)

MG36 (Refined)



8 Type DESERT Weapon Selection Box



DESERT M60E4

DESERT M95

DESERT Dual Infinity Final

DESERT MG3

DESERT HAMMER

DESERT WA2000

DESERT SPAS-12

DESERT M2



Costume Selection Box



Pirate Hat / Pirate Cutlass / Pirate Treasure Chest (Permanent) - Receive All

Nine-tailed Fox Ears / Young Nine-tailed Fox / Nine-tailed Fox Tail (Permanent) - Receive All

Wanderer's Veil Hat / Wanderer's Guardian Blue Dragon / Wanderer's Tri-color Gourd (Permanent) - Receive All

Wild Sheriff's Hat / Wild Sheriff's Badge / Wild Sheriff's Horse Doll (Permanent) + Dominique (Permanent) - Receive All



Upgrade Weapon Selection Box



Triple Barrel Shotgun

Triple Tactical Knife

Dual Katana

Master Combat Knife

M134 Predator

SPAS-12 Superior

SL8 Custom

Dual Kriss

Gilboa Viper

Dual Infinity Final



Gold Weapon Selection Box



AKM Gold Edition

Desert Eagle 50C Gold Edition

Winchester M1887 Gold Edition

SL8 Gold Edition

M4A1 Gold Edition

Thompson Chicago Gold

Gold Luger

TRG-42 White Gold

MP5 Gold Edition

MG3 Gold Edition

WA2000 Gold Edition

HK23E Gold Edition

Sawed Off M79 Gold

M14 EBR Gold

StG44 Gold Edition

KSG12 Gold Edition

M60E4 Gold Edition

Gold Double Barrel Shotgun

MG36 Gold Edition

King Cobra Gold Edition

UTS-15 Pink Gold

HK G11 Gold Edition

PKM Gold Edition

AS50 Pink Gold



Christmas Weapon Selection Box



M134 Xmas Edition

MG3 Xmas Edition

M95 Xmas Edition

MG36 Xmas Edition

Winchester M1887 Xmas Edition

Tomahawk Xmas Edition

JANUS-7 Christmas Edition



2022 Transcendence Class Selection Box



Agent Ritsuka

Pop Star Alin

Lynn

Kai

Immortal Eric

Smile Mary

Skadi

Nyx



Oz Series Weapon Set

Tin Man’s Machine Gun

Cowardly Lion’s Pistol

Scarecrow’s Pickaxe



Awakening Series Weapon Set

Zhu Bajie Minigun

Sha Wujing Dual Handgun

Ruyi Stick



Lightning Series Weapon Set

Lightning AR-1

Lightning SMG-1

Lightning BIG-EYE

Lightning SG-1

Lightning AR-2

Lightning LZ-1

Lightning HZ-1

Lightning HMG-1



Happy New Year Animal Weapon Set

MP5 Tiger

P90 Lapin

TMP Dragon

UMP45 Snake

MP7A1 Unicorn

Horse Axe

Horn Kujang



Classic Series Selection Box



AK-47 60R Classic

Crossbow Classic



Notice

Items sold in the Wolf Spirit Shop are permanent, but all boxes purchased at the Wolf Spirit Shop (Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box, Epic Weapon Selection Box, Rare Weapon Selection Box, Rare Costume Selection Box, Black and Gold Item Reward Box, Upgrade Weapon Selection Box, Christmas Weapon Selection Box, Special Transcendence Weapon Box, Costume Selection Box, 2024 Event Rewards Selection Box, Blank Series Selection Box, Refined Series Selection Box, Classic Series Selection Box, 8 Type DESERT Weapon Selection Box, Transcendence Weapon Selection Box, Unique Weapon Selection Box, Oz Series Weapon Set, Awakening Series Weapon Set, Lightning Series Weapon Set, Happy New Year Animal Weapon Set, Gold Weapon Selection Box) will be removed during maintenance on 9/17.

You won't receive exclusive costumes from selecting classes found in 2022 and 2023 Transcendence Class Selection Boxes.



Epic Edition Comeback Promotion (7/23 - 9/17)

Conditions/Rewards



Collect 4,000 Vestiges of Wolf Spirits to obtain a reward at the Wolf Spirit Shop (once per account)

Lycaon (Permanent) x1

USAS12 Thunderfall (Permanent) x1

Lycaon Nameplate (Permanent) x1

Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box x1



Notice

The [Epic Edition Weapon Selection Box] can be obtained by purchasing the [Epic Ultimate Package] from the Wolf Spirit Shop.

Unused Epic Edition Weapon Selection Boxes are removed during the maintenance when the event ends.



Epic Decoder Special Promotion (7/23 – 9/17)

Products/Contents

[Chain Stage 1] Epic Decoder x5



[Chain Stage 2] Epic Decoder x5 (-99% Discount)



[Chain Stage 3] Epic Decoder x10



[Chain Stage 4] Epic Decoder x10 (-99% Discount)





Notice

These items are available on the recommended page in the Shop.

The items in the preceding stage must be purchased in order to be able to purchase the items in the subsequent stages.

A purchase of all items in the current stage must be made to unlock the purchase of the items in future stages.

Items in each stage can only be purchased once per account (and cannot be gifted).

All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 9/17.

All unused Epic Decoder Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 9/17. You will receive 100 Mileage for each Epic Decoder contained in the removed boxes.



Attendance Fragment Package Promotion (7/23 - 9/3)

Products/Contents



Epic Decoder x5

Attendance Fragment Box (14 Days)



Attendance Fragment Box



Day 2 - Day 6: Vestiges of Wolf Spirits x3

Day 7 - Day 11: Vestiges of Wolf Spirits x5

Day 12 - Day 13: Vestiges of Wolf Spirits x10

Day 14: Vestiges of Wolf Spirits x20



Notice

The Attendance Fragment Package can be purchased up to 3 times per account during the promotion - Additional purchases are unavailable if an Attendance Fragment Box (14 Days) is already in your inventory

The Attendance Fragment Package cannot be gifted

The Attendance Fragment Box does not have a "Use" button, as it becomes effective immediately upon receipt.

Rewards can be claimed from the Attendance Fragment Box even if you do not consistently check in.

All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during maintenance once the promotion ends.

All unused Vestiges of Wolf Spirits will be replaced with 15 mileage each and removed during maintenance once the promotion ends.

The Vestiges of Wolf Spirits given by the Attendance Fragment Box cannot be obtained once the promotion ends on 9/17.



Other Information

Fixed an issue in Team Deathmatch mode where dying to [ZHC] Black Dragon Cannon would display the weapon as a [ZHC] SKULL-3 in the Opponent Who Killed You information.



Fixed an issue where clicking on a specific area in the Inventory's Class tab crashed the client.



Fixed an issue in Studio Mode where mounting M2 and then activating Cutscene Camera Block unmounts it.



Updated Black Soul medal's acquisition requirement: can be acquired by possessing [ZHC] Black Dragon Cannon (permanent/temporary) in your inventory.

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!Please see here for the Decoder rates.The Mission Chain System has been revamped!The power of the wolf is scattered across the earth. Collect the Vestiges of Wolf Spirits to call forth that power. Obtain Vestiges of Wolf Spirits via Play Missions to exchange them for Lycaon, USAS-12 Thunderfall, etc.!A special reward will be awarded to the Survivors who own all of the following items:Take a step every day following the Hero's Path. The Hero's Path is activated upon your first log-in every day.[Hero's Path] Collect three footsteps and select the weapon you wish to take with your journey yourself!You've reached the end and proved yourself a hero. Receive a reward for finishing the journey!Enjoy Zombie Hero in a whole new way: the rules change every round during the event!The armory just for Zombie Hero Classic Survivors is OPEN! We're opening an exclusive Counter Exchange for ZHC during the Wolf Spirit Shop period.Don't miss this special opportunity to earn up to 15 CP and exchange them for ZHC exclusive rewards...as well as the special reward, the Survivor's Box!You can obtain additional CP by completing attendance missions!You can access the auction during the event from the Mileage Auction button at the bottom of the lobby screen.Sometimes, great deals on listings will appear! You could become the lucky winner of an item at the special cost of 3,000 Mileage!Class and Weapon Selection Tickets will appear as Special Items!Nice to meet you! Good to see you again! Please accept our heartfelt gifts and enjoy the game alongside other Survivors!Play with Survivors who have the Toddler Zombie Nameplate to earn additional EXP!Clear the following missions to earn points and receive rewards!New and Returning Player Welcome Attendance Event rewards have been updated.Earn double Season Badges from daily and weekly missions during the event.You can earn Season Badges when you reach the following Playtime during the event!Logging in during the event will earn you daily and cumulative rewards!The following items can drop from Epic Decoders during the event period.You can purchase new Epic Weapons, Epic Edition Weapons, and other various items with Vestiges of Wolf Spirits that you've acquired from Epic Decoders and completing missions.An item that you can choose an Epic Edition Weapon from has been added to the Wolf Spirit ShopEpic Decoder chain purchases are available during the event.The Attendance Fragment Package will be available for sale during the event.