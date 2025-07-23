Hello!

As announced last week, today marks the release of Maltese's Fluffy Onsen's very first seasonal DLC, Summer Fever DLC!

The Summer Fever DLC includes 3 new stages, 7 new characters, and various new content and systems such as swimming pools — all designed to bring a fresh summer experience to the hot springs!

For a detailed breakdown of what’s included in the DLC, please refer to our previous post linked below.

Alongside the DLC, several new systems and features have been added to the main game and are available regardless of whether you own the DLC — so be sure to check them out!

New Facility Feature: You can now seat your staff on nearby chairs.

New Staff Upgrade: When a staff member sits on a chair while idle, their movement speed temporarily increases.

The DLC is priced at $2.99, but if you’re interested in owning the full Maltese's Fluffy Onsen experience, we highly recommend our bundle!



The bundle includes:

The main game

The BGM + item-packed Music DLC

And the brand-new Summer DLC

—all available at 10% off as part of the Complete Bundle.

Even if you already own part of the content, you can always purchase the rest at a discounted price through this bundle.

Lastly, to celebrate the release of the Summer DLC, Maltese's Fluffy Onsen is joining the Steam China Next Fest!

From July 23 to 29, the demo version will be available once again, so if you’re still deciding whether to buy the game, now is the perfect chance to give it a try.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who continues to support Maltese's Fluffy Onsen.

We hope you enjoy the new content and look forward to bringing you even more fun in the future.

Thank you! 💛