23 July 2025 Build 19322861 Edited 23 July 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update, we’ve once again addressed and optimized several key issues players care about. Details are as follows:

Fixes

  • Now, tokens will not be moved into the fridge before completing the initial tutorial.

  • Fixed an issue where volume would reset after turning off Do Not Disturb.

  • Fixed an issue where recalling a downstairs pet via right-click in the inventory would not correctly decrement the downstairs pet count.

Optimizations

  • Many players reported that placing too many pets on the desktop while having auto-feeding and cloud auto-production enabled would repeatedly trigger eating sounds, and when too many feeding animations run simultaneously, pets could get stuck.
    Therefore, you can now disable feeding animations from Settings! This is super helpful for long idle sessions!

New Content

  • When it rains, two new small umbrellas will appear!

Changed files in this update

