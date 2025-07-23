First off, thank you all so much for your continued support. The kind words, bug reports, and amazing Steam reviews have been a huge source of motivation for me. I couldn’t have come this far without you.
If you encounter any issues, please don’t hesitate to report them. I’m already working on the next update, which will let you have multiple pets and includes quality-of-life improvements based on your feedback, like customers *actually* using the trash bins. You’ll also be able to customize your employees!
But, let's get to what’s new in this major update:
NEW FEATURES
New decorations: tables, chairs, art, and more
TV where you can play local video clips (I want to add youtube soon)
Balls for playing fetch with pets
Food and water systems for pets
Dogs can now act as Security and stop thieves
Thieves added — some customers will try to steal your art
Weapon added (Hold TAB) to defend your shop from thieves
Knock-out system with ragdoll physics — target carefully!
New sound effects across multiple items
3 new radio songs:
– Art Thieves Are Among Us
– An Artist’s Best Friend
– Paws of Paint
Shop settings added: toggle haggling, garbage, and thieves
F6 now activates Photo Mode to capture cool screenshots
CHANGES
Customers now evaluate art and may reject it
Market screen now displays a loading icon on first load
Playing fetch boosts your pet’s performance
Knocked-out customers despawn after 120 seconds
Customers now react with sounds based on art preferences
FIXES
Fixed issue with items getting stuck behind walls
Improved performance during sunset
Fixed pets moving while being petted
Translation fixes related to trash cans
Fixed shadow glitches while drawing in sunlight
Fixed customer spawn bug when saving during drink serving
Resolved memory leak from large imported drawings
General CPU and localization optimizations
