First off, thank you all so much for your continued support. The kind words, bug reports, and amazing Steam reviews have been a huge source of motivation for me. I couldn’t have come this far without you.

If you encounter any issues, please don’t hesitate to report them. I’m already working on the next update, which will let you have multiple pets and includes quality-of-life improvements based on your feedback, like customers *actually* using the trash bins. You’ll also be able to customize your employees!

But, let's get to what’s new in this major update:

NEW FEATURES

New decorations: tables, chairs, art, and more

TV where you can play local video clips (I want to add youtube soon)

Balls for playing fetch with pets

Food and water systems for pets

Dogs can now act as Security and stop thieves

Thieves added — some customers will try to steal your art

Weapon added (Hold TAB) to defend your shop from thieves

Knock-out system with ragdoll physics — target carefully!

New sound effects across multiple items

3 new radio songs:

– Art Thieves Are Among Us

– An Artist’s Best Friend

– Paws of Paint

Shop settings added: toggle haggling, garbage, and thieves

F6 now activates Photo Mode to capture cool screenshots

CHANGES

Customers now evaluate art and may reject it

Market screen now displays a loading icon on first load

Playing fetch boosts your pet’s performance

Knocked-out customers despawn after 120 seconds

Customers now react with sounds based on art preferences

FIXES