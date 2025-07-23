 Skip to content
Major 23 July 2025 Build 19322837
Update notes via Steam Community

First off, thank you all so much for your continued support. The kind words, bug reports, and amazing Steam reviews have been a huge source of motivation for me. I couldn’t have come this far without you.

If you encounter any issues, please don’t hesitate to report them. I’m already working on the next update, which will let you have multiple pets and includes quality-of-life improvements based on your feedback, like customers *actually* using the trash bins. You’ll also be able to customize your employees!

But, let's get to what’s new in this major update:

NEW FEATURES

  • New decorations: tables, chairs, art, and more

  • TV where you can play local video clips (I want to add youtube soon)

  • Balls for playing fetch with pets

  • Food and water systems for pets

  • Dogs can now act as Security and stop thieves

  • Thieves added — some customers will try to steal your art

  • Weapon added (Hold TAB) to defend your shop from thieves

  • Knock-out system with ragdoll physics — target carefully!

  • New sound effects across multiple items

  • 3 new radio songs:

  •  – Art Thieves Are Among Us

  •  – An Artist’s Best Friend

  •  – Paws of Paint

  • Shop settings added: toggle haggling, garbage, and thieves

  • F6 now activates Photo Mode to capture cool screenshots

CHANGES

  • Customers now evaluate art and may reject it

  • Market screen now displays a loading icon on first load

  • Playing fetch boosts your pet’s performance

  • Knocked-out customers despawn after 120 seconds

  • Customers now react with sounds based on art preferences

FIXES

  • Fixed issue with items getting stuck behind walls

  • Improved performance during sunset

  • Fixed pets moving while being petted

  • Translation fixes related to trash cans

  • Fixed shadow glitches while drawing in sunlight

  • Fixed customer spawn bug when saving during drink serving

  • Resolved memory leak from large imported drawings

  • General CPU and localization optimizations

