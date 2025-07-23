The following will be held from 07/23 (Wed).
- “Wanna Slack Off Together?♥ (Second Half)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Laid Back V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support Pack (STM)” now on sale!
The following is/are still ongoing!
- “Reika's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2025/07/27 (Sun) 15:59 UTC
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Meg)” ～ 2025/07/29 (Tue) 18:59 UTC
- “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha (Cheongsam) ① & ②” ～ 2025/07/29 (Tue) 18:59 UTC
