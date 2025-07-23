 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19322730 Edited 23 July 2025 – 01:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following updates were made

- Added stat information about each character in the campaign mode's character select
- Music added in another cutscene without it
- Alternative color palette by pressing projectile button in Versus and Training mode
- Fixed Nitori's Desperation bug where the game would crash
- Added extra controller checking that might fix a crash due to specific controllers

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3428331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link