The following updates were made
- Added stat information about each character in the campaign mode's character select
- Music added in another cutscene without it
- Alternative color palette by pressing projectile button in Versus and Training mode
- Fixed Nitori's Desperation bug where the game would crash
- Added extra controller checking that might fix a crash due to specific controllers
Version 1.004 update
Update notes via Steam Community
