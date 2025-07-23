 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19322633 Edited 23 July 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added plate armor to Ch.5, and lots of party dialogue to all chapters. Finally ready to start playtesting from Ch.1 (for real this time).

Full patch notes on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/134741259

