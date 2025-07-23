Hello Castle Builders!

After our content update last week we're rolling out some features and fixes.

But before we dive into the details: Did you know that most things in Castle Craft react to physics? Check out this crazy guide by Travis150 on how to use this to your advantage by moving Debimius to safety ("BLASPHEMY" I can hear him shout):

Here's the full things of goodies for this week:





🛠️ Gameplay & Balancing

Upgradeable Building Hammer : The hammer can now be upgraded to build up to 25 cubes at once and instantly complete prefabs when used.

Reduced Fall Damage: Falling now results in less damage to the player, improving traversal and reducing frustration.

🧠 AI & Minion Behavior

Smarter Trap Avoidance: Minions now avoid horizontal spikes and steer clear of traps while casually strolling.

🪖 Platoon & Combat Fixes

Ceiling Collision Bug Fixed : Platoons will no longer get stuck in 2-block-high spaces .

Army Overview Accuracy : The enemy army overview now has the right duration and is not affected by how many platoons you built.

Launch Pad Reliability: Launch pads now bounce units properly even if they still have downward momentum.

🧱 Building & Traps

Trap Placement Restrictions : Traps can no longer be placed inside resource spots or treasure chests.

Trap Collision Fix : Fixed an issue where trap targets would activate collision prematurely after placing the first trap component.

Prefab Build Errors: Fixed a bug causing duplicate error messages when a prefab build fails.

📝 UI & Text

Platoon Unlock Description: Corrected the unlock text for platoons to accurately reflect gameplay.



As always: Let us know if you encounter any issues or have any suggestions for the game! You can find us on Discord.

Best wishes,

Marco, Daniel, Jonathan