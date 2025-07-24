 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19322527
Hello Engineers,

We're delighted to be delivering our fourth Hotfix to the game. Please see the notes below.

  • Slightly increased the world size.

  • Added a frame limit setting.

  • Reworked the save system The new system now allows saves to custom slots, backup saves & restoration from backup files.

  • Added "save as" functionality to pause menu, so player can now save without exiting the game. Players can either:

    • Save gameplay to currently used save slot.

    • Save gameplay to any empty save slot.

  • Each slot can now hold 2 saves. One manual, and one auto save (created if played for 10+ mins). 

    • Players can then keep the automatic save by moving it into an available save slot.

  • Added Load save file function to pause menu.

  • Fixed a bug that would allow you to give multiple trains the same name. If you now try to put in a name that is already in use it reverts back to one of the default random names.

  • Fixed bug whereby regions overlapped (Town and Flour).

  • Fixed a bug whereby removing a single train name (from name condition) also removed other train names as well.

  • Fixed a bug whereby if a refuel post was built near station signal, it removed existing signal logic.

  • Fixed a bug when after a station was destroyed, signals nearby were still controlled by the destroyed station.

Please keep your feedback coming!

Andriy and Curve Trains 🚂 

