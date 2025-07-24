Hello Engineers,

We're delighted to be delivering our fourth Hotfix to the game. Please see the notes below.

Slightly increased the world size.

Added a frame limit setting.

Reworked the save system The new system now allows saves to custom slots, backup saves & restoration from backup files.

Added "save as" functionality to pause menu, so player can now save without exiting the game. Players can either: Save gameplay to currently used save slot.

Save gameplay to any empty save slot.

Each slot can now hold 2 saves. One manual, and one auto save (created if played for 10+ mins). Players can then keep the automatic save by moving it into an available save slot.

Added Load save file function to pause menu.

Fixed a bug that would allow you to give multiple trains the same name. If you now try to put in a name that is already in use it reverts back to one of the default random names.

Fixed bug whereby regions overlapped (Town and Flour).

Fixed a bug whereby removing a single train name (from name condition) also removed other train names as well.

Fixed a bug whereby if a refuel post was built near station signal, it removed existing signal logic.