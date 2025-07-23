Thank you for using Desktop Mate!

We’re excited to announce the release of Desktop Mate Ver. 1.4.1, an update packed with new features, improvements, and bug fixes — all based on your valuable feedback and requests!

Please update to the latest version and enjoy the enhanced experience!

Highlights of This Update

New Features & Improvements

Toggle Taskbar Icon Display: A new setting has been added to choose whether the app icon is shown on the taskbar. If your capture software cannot detect Desktop Mate, or if characters appear on multiple virtual desktops, please try toggling this setting.

Remember Last Character Position: Characters will now appear at the same position where they were last closed when the app is restarted.

Smooth Character Size Animation: Character size changes now transition smoothly instead of changing instantly.

Improved Behavior with Maximized Windows: If a character is sitting on a window that gets maximized, it will now move to the taskbar.

Prevent Sitting on Maximized Windows: Characters will no longer sit on windows that are in a maximized state.

Enhanced Sitting on Sub-Monitors: Characters can now sit at the bottom of sub-monitors, even if no taskbar is present.

Bug Fixes

Display Issue on High-Resolution Monitors: Fixed an issue where characters appeared to sink into the screen during alarms on 4K and other high-resolution monitors.

Character Size Display Bug:Resolved a bug where, in some environments, restarting with the character size set to 1 caused an incorrect size value to be displayed.

Other Changes

Steam Remote Play Disabled: The app will now automatically close if Steam Remote Play is detected. (Remote Play is not supported.)

If you encounter any issues or notice anything unusual after the update, please feel free to report it on the Steam Community Forums.

Your feedback continues to shape the future of Desktop Mate — thank you for being a part of it!