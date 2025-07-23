Hello again! A small but consequential update.

PLAY AS WHITE UPDATE

Since Play as White mode is more difficult, the interlevel piece shop has been reintroduced. Every black piece you capture in Play as White mode has a gold value. Each time you complete a level, you will be given the piece shop, which is controlled via keyboard controls, which can be re-mapped in the \[ ? ] screen in the bottom left of the main menu.

KEYBOARD CONTROLS

The game can now be controlled with the keyboard. You can select a tile and choose where to move your piece. This is still early, more controls will be introduced, including gamepad and steamdeck controls in coming soon.

Thats all for now, hope you enjoy the update!