23 July 2025 Build 19322311 Edited 23 July 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🩸 Raining Blood – Update 1.0.9

🧬 Rune Adjustments

Balance tweaks and internal adjustments were made to the following runes:

  • Ammo

  • Ammo ++

  • Assassin Blade

  • Blood Pulse

  • Blurred Soul

  • Broken Truce

  • Charisma

  • Collector's Compulsion

  • Critical Strike

  • Critical Swap

  • Cutting Mist

  • Damage for What?

  • Deep Pockets

  • Diluted Shot

  • Discipline of Pain

  • Double Tap

  • Economical Shot

  • Elemental Rift

  • Endless Combo

  • Enhanced Focus

⚙️ Gameplay & Systems

  • 🔁 Double-check added when resetting the skill tree: your total skill points now always correctly match your player level.

  • 🛎️ Bells no longer get stuck inside pillars.

  • 🗡️ Players now receive healing when buying a melee weapon, if they have the rune that triggers healing on weapon purchase.

  • 🏆 Chalice achievement check added to prevent the bug that made it unobtainable.

  • ⚙️ New option in the settings menu to reduce the number of blood particles.

  • 🪦 Stronger starting weapons in the Cemetery Gates map to make early gameplay smoother.

  • 🧠 Azaz's starting points increased to 600, and his max HP was raised to 7.

  • 💀 Adjusted health values for the Psychopath and the Final Boss to better balance the late-game challenge.

