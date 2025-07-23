🩸 Raining Blood – Update 1.0.9
🧬 Rune Adjustments
Balance tweaks and internal adjustments were made to the following runes:
Ammo
Ammo ++
Assassin Blade
Blood Pulse
Blurred Soul
Broken Truce
Charisma
Collector's Compulsion
Critical Strike
Critical Swap
Cutting Mist
Damage for What?
Deep Pockets
Diluted Shot
Discipline of Pain
Double Tap
Economical Shot
Elemental Rift
Endless Combo
Enhanced Focus
⚙️ Gameplay & Systems
🔁 Double-check added when resetting the skill tree: your total skill points now always correctly match your player level.
🛎️ Bells no longer get stuck inside pillars.
🗡️ Players now receive healing when buying a melee weapon, if they have the rune that triggers healing on weapon purchase.
🏆 Chalice achievement check added to prevent the bug that made it unobtainable.
⚙️ New option in the settings menu to reduce the number of blood particles.
🪦 Stronger starting weapons in the Cemetery Gates map to make early gameplay smoother.
🧠 Azaz's starting points increased to 600, and his max HP was raised to 7.
💀 Adjusted health values for the Psychopath and the Final Boss to better balance the late-game challenge.
