Balance tweaks and internal adjustments were made to the following runes:

Damage for What?

🔁 Double-check added when resetting the skill tree: your total skill points now always correctly match your player level.

🛎️ Bells no longer get stuck inside pillars.

🗡️ Players now receive healing when buying a melee weapon, if they have the rune that triggers healing on weapon purchase.

🏆 Chalice achievement check added to prevent the bug that made it unobtainable.

⚙️ New option in the settings menu to reduce the number of blood particles.

🪦 Stronger starting weapons in the Cemetery Gates map to make early gameplay smoother.

🧠 Azaz's starting points increased to 600, and his max HP was raised to 7.