DELTARUNE v1.03 Patch



We have issued a new bugfix patch for all platforms (PC / Mac / Consoles). After updating, you can check the version numbers in the bottom right of the file select screen for each respective chapter.



Version Numbers

ch1: 1.38

ch2: 1.44

ch3: v0.0.094

ch4: v0.0.094



Changelist



Chapter 3

・Swords used in a certain boss's "Sword Tunnel" attack now have a reduced hit box relative to the graphic, making the attack easier to dodge.

・Fixed a softlock on the Board 1 that could occur after using only three keys.

・Fixed a soft lock if a party member fails to reach the Power Croissant.

・Fixed a crash if you pushed a pyramid the wrong way.

・Fixed an issue where on certain platforms, the sprites of the game would become blurry after the Tenna scene.

・[PC-only] Fixed a visual issue where after defeating Tenna, it was erroneously showing texture data instead of static on certain computers.



Chapter 4

・If you lose to Jackenstein 2 times in a row, the amount of damage that the chasing pumpkin deals will be halved. If you lose 3 times in a row, TP gain will be increased by 50%. These changes will allow players who find this battle difficult to progress past it more easily.

・Fixed a softlock which could occur if the tutu was not returned to you.

・Fixed an issue where normal battle music would not play if you fought Mike at the beginning of the game. (This issue becomes resolved after fighting Jackenstein.)

・Fixed an issue with a hitbox not working when a boss dives at you from many different directions. (The hitbox will be adjusted more later)

・Fixed an impossible note on the song "Knock You Down!!" in the rhythm game.

・Fixed an issue where Kris would still appear to be wearing their church clothes even though they'd been removed.

・Fixed an issue where asking Ralsei advice for a puzzle would simply result in him saying a single button.

・Fixed an issue where changing octaves on the giant piano organ thing could freeze the game.

・Susie and Ralsei no longer erroneously appear in the rhythm game at Castle Town at the end of the Chapter.



Various Chapters

・Fixed an issue where the intro prophecy would always be skipped after selecting a chapter using a controller.

・Fixed a few minor textual errors.

・Fixed various minor graphical errors.

・Various other minor fixes.



--



Testing of the next patch (1.04) has already been mostly completed and will be submitted soon. The next patch contains a minor gameplay adjustment in addition to various fixes.