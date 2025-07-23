-- NEW FEATURES --



1- A very sneaky entity that constantly watches you has been added to the game! (Update the game to see it).



2- An oxygen system has been introduced to the game! Now, the higher your radiation level, the faster your oxygen will decrease.



To replenish your oxygen in the game, you must find oxygen tanks and place them in the oxygen station.



Your oxygen can deplete very quickly! So, constantly check the radiation value of the room you are in! Remember: the further you get from the entrance when you go down, the harder it will be to return!



3- The key-earning minigame within the game has been further improved. Note: the minigame is now only 10 rounds, so use your keys carefully! Keys are very important in the game.



4- If you successfully complete the quota after all your friends have died in the game, all your friends will respawn.



5- You will now be able to see the "Sales Quota" in every level.



You can now see how many items have been sold in each level without going to the sales area; you can see it in the top right corner of your screen.



6- You can now turn on the lights in the rooms yourself. (You can leave the lights on in the rooms you pass through to better understand which rooms you've been in and to avoid getting lost, thus preventing time loss).



-- Bugs and Fixes --



1- When generating dungeon rooms, they would sometimes overlap. Rooms and walls have been 98% fixed.



2- The issue of falling out of the elevator has been 95% fixed (if your ping is very high, you may still sometimes fall from the elevator).



3- The issue where players would see monsters and items in different locations has been fixed.



4- The quota and item counts in each level were not balanced, making some levels impossible to complete. The item placements in the game have been completely rearranged.



5- The game environment was too dark; lighting has been added.