23 July 2025 Build 19322256 Edited 23 July 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

GrandChase Classic considers abnormal gameplay to be extremely harmful to the order kept within the game.
Such acts could hamper the game and ruin the players' experience. This is why we severely punish offenders and restrict them from game service.
We ask players to review our Operation Policy for GrandChase Classic to avoid abnormal gameplay.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/985810/view/4473858302400266247

※ If you wish to contest the restriction placed on the gameplay service, please contact us with a ticket in the support center.

These are the sanctions placed up to the previous day on players who have violated our Operating Policies.

<Sanctions for Violation of Operating Policies>
Sanctions on Use of Illegal Tools: 26 (Permanent Ban)
Gaab***el1 mi**e Ste***oth Ze**o
Luna***oon Er**o isee***sts Pap***ls
TH**1 Gil***esh Lala***erva Ul*s
Just***ee26 Sam***레무루 Sc***o 유*유
AutoW***ilva Ir***산 Kage***ang xY***u
Astka***revi Re**a Cry***ll as***nq
Sam***네즈 bV*n


Sanctions on Abnormal Gameplay: 93 (15 Days / 30 Days / 90 Days / Permanent Ban (based on number of violations), items confiscated)
B0*S p1***te yrr***rry Z3**o
Ak*n Mo***s JovM***ico Ro**a
Mys***ioN Ri**z Ma***k X*1
EuA***as xXMir***neXx Ghost***ll95 Nov***aze
THOR***TOS NataK***xias De***1 NT*1
Na**f Dark***asty Devil***fT널W Dl**O
사장***1x Nun***nu KE***E Dark***iii
Do**o ha***h XI***S1 R4N***IS
Winch***terS Bo***ex re***e Da**e
Leen***Chi xo***b Pat***Sz Sett***sON
Gb***A lemo***gree Ja***RJ AutoW***ilva
Go***r1 On**t Jobe***ling iB**e
JpRi***inha Rum***sV Bo***J ll***h
Ti*e Pot***25 i3q***ox Ora***rs
Ca***in Ama***in Alle***izen 약한*이
Ne***s Sh1***ni er***합 Oi***4
Paid***rde CO***I LKS***ana HI***e
Ao**a Hen***236 Da***11 Firs***egh
Skul***gger amost***inhU caia***ell ASk***hak
Levi***an17 THOR***TOS2 ReneG***on86 NRUT***d3r
Ei**s 운OVEL***EGRA kaw***ich Zang***suu
B4***SA DJDo***mon Pap***cca ReneG***on88
No***ki tes***ia ALuC***Vlad Mec***ega
Astka***revi



We will strive to create a healthy game environment in GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

