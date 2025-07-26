We're back with a packed update that adds full controller support, smarter employees, new customization options, and a ton of quality-of-life upgrades and bug fixes. Let’s get into it!
🔧 New Features
Full Controller Support – Play entirely with a gamepad!
Custom Keybinds – Rebind controls to fit your playstyle.
Order Preset Naming – Name your order presets for better management.
Inventory Sorting Options – Sort by category, stock status, or both!
Middle Mouse Camera Rotation – Hold and drag to rotate the camera view.
Task Progress Tracking – See how close you are to completing each task.
Manual Profit Collection – Earnings from the Owner’s Desk must now be collected at the desk.
Warehouse Shelf Improvements – Lock item locations and view labels for better organization.
Protein Counter Control – Manually turn the counter on/off to control customer traffic.
⚖️ Balance Changes
Reduced the number of Discarded Item Tasks to 3 and 5.
Decreased the cost of ordering all items by 5%.
✨ Improvements
General
Enhanced ultrawide monitor support.
Owner’s Desk now has better placement and no animation delay when switching control.
Shelf Placement aligns more cleanly when placed back-to-back.
Decorations and Protein Counter no longer conflict with the Player's supervision radius.
Quitting employees now show their job and shift info in the console.
Employee AI
Stockers:
Now prioritize discarded items.
Will relocate restock cases to alternate shelves if the original one is full—or drop the case if none found.
UI & QoL
Slower scroll speed across all scroll views for easier navigation.
Brighter "Hold Ctrl to pick up multiple" text for better visibility.
Renamed “Hours” window to “Schedule”.
Removed Satisfaction stat from the Schedule window.
Finance & Inventory Tracking now shows daily data instead of weekly.
Adjust item prices in 2% increments with new buttons.
Confirmation windows now appear centered on screen.
New buttons to increase/decrease employee pay.
Enlarged text in task popups for better readability.
Improved legibility for console text (red, green, blue).
Increased maximum look sensitivity by 50%.
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed a missing building mesh at an intersection.
Carts in use by the player are no longer reset at midnight.
Player stats now load correctly from saved games.
Fixed tasks that wouldn’t complete (e.g., "Stay at store 24 hours", "Checkout 10 customers").
Managers no longer count toward stocker limits, fixing hiring issues.
Protein clerks no longer get stuck after selling their counter.
Corrected all references to the Platform Cart (previously mislabeled as Pallet Cart).
Stockers:
No longer get stuck picking up discarded items.
Now remove the correct quantity when clearing shelf slots.
Employee popups now display the correct job role.
Finance & Inventory windows now show correct data after loading (may require saving again).
Fixed shopping carts combining or behaving unpredictably after loading.
Carts now stay on the ground when parked instead of floating.
Custodians no longer freeze with arms out after parking carts.
If a cart corral is full, custodians will leave the cart accessible for the player.
Fixed visual issue with unwrapped protein appearing wrapped on Utility Carts.
Fixed issue where Mussels couldn’t be purchased after completing the related task.
Player no longer gets stuck seated after using the desk.
Fixed margin calculations in the Inventory Management window.
Stockers can no longer steal the Platform Cart from the player.
Stockers and Managers now correctly return Platform Carts after use.
Shift changes while paused now update and save properly.
Fixed a major bug where the entire workforce would stop coming to work after a quit or firing.
Resolved edge cases where customers or employees could get stuck in doorways.
