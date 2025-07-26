We're back with a packed update that adds full controller support, smarter employees, new customization options, and a ton of quality-of-life upgrades and bug fixes. Let’s get into it!

🎉 Now 20% Off – Limited Time Offer!

To celebrate the new v0.9.2.0 update, Grocery Store Tycoon is 20% off! Don’t miss your chance to grab it on sale – offer ends \[Insert Date].

🔧 New Features

Full Controller Support – Play entirely with a gamepad!

Custom Keybinds – Rebind controls to fit your playstyle.

Order Preset Naming – Name your order presets for better management.

Inventory Sorting Options – Sort by category, stock status, or both!

Middle Mouse Camera Rotation – Hold and drag to rotate the camera view.

Task Progress Tracking – See how close you are to completing each task.

Manual Profit Collection – Earnings from the Owner’s Desk must now be collected at the desk.

Warehouse Shelf Improvements – Lock item locations and view labels for better organization.

Protein Counter Control – Manually turn the counter on/off to control customer traffic.

⚖️ Balance Changes

Reduced the number of Discarded Item Tasks to 3 and 5.

Decreased the cost of ordering all items by 5%.

✨ Improvements

General

Enhanced ultrawide monitor support .

Owner’s Desk now has better placement and no animation delay when switching control.

Shelf Placement aligns more cleanly when placed back-to-back.

Decorations and Protein Counter no longer conflict with the Player's supervision radius.

Quitting employees now show their job and shift info in the console.

Employee AI

Stockers: Now prioritize discarded items . Will relocate restock cases to alternate shelves if the original one is full—or drop the case if none found.



UI & QoL

Slower scroll speed across all scroll views for easier navigation.

Brighter "Hold Ctrl to pick up multiple" text for better visibility.

Renamed “Hours” window to “Schedule” .

Removed Satisfaction stat from the Schedule window.

Finance & Inventory Tracking now shows daily data instead of weekly.

Adjust item prices in 2% increments with new buttons.

Confirmation windows now appear centered on screen .

New buttons to increase/decrease employee pay .

Enlarged text in task popups for better readability.

Improved legibility for console text (red, green, blue) .

Increased maximum look sensitivity by 50%.

🐛 Bug Fixes