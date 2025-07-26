 Skip to content
26 July 2025
We're back with a packed update that adds full controller support, smarter employees, new customization options, and a ton of quality-of-life upgrades and bug fixes. Let’s get into it!

🔧 New Features

  • Full Controller Support – Play entirely with a gamepad!

  • Custom Keybinds – Rebind controls to fit your playstyle.

  • Order Preset Naming – Name your order presets for better management.

  • Inventory Sorting Options – Sort by category, stock status, or both!

  • Middle Mouse Camera Rotation – Hold and drag to rotate the camera view.

  • Task Progress Tracking – See how close you are to completing each task.

  • Manual Profit Collection – Earnings from the Owner’s Desk must now be collected at the desk.

  • Warehouse Shelf Improvements – Lock item locations and view labels for better organization.

  • Protein Counter Control – Manually turn the counter on/off to control customer traffic.

⚖️ Balance Changes

  • Reduced the number of Discarded Item Tasks to 3 and 5.

  • Decreased the cost of ordering all items by 5%.

✨ Improvements

General

  • Enhanced ultrawide monitor support.

  • Owner’s Desk now has better placement and no animation delay when switching control.

  • Shelf Placement aligns more cleanly when placed back-to-back.

  • Decorations and Protein Counter no longer conflict with the Player's supervision radius.

  • Quitting employees now show their job and shift info in the console.

Employee AI

  • Stockers:

    • Now prioritize discarded items.

    • Will relocate restock cases to alternate shelves if the original one is full—or drop the case if none found.

UI & QoL

  • Slower scroll speed across all scroll views for easier navigation.

  • Brighter "Hold Ctrl to pick up multiple" text for better visibility.

  • Renamed “Hours” window to “Schedule”.

  • Removed Satisfaction stat from the Schedule window.

  • Finance & Inventory Tracking now shows daily data instead of weekly.

  • Adjust item prices in 2% increments with new buttons.

  • Confirmation windows now appear centered on screen.

  • New buttons to increase/decrease employee pay.

  • Enlarged text in task popups for better readability.

  • Improved legibility for console text (red, green, blue).

  • Increased maximum look sensitivity by 50%.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a missing building mesh at an intersection.

  • Carts in use by the player are no longer reset at midnight.

  • Player stats now load correctly from saved games.

  • Fixed tasks that wouldn’t complete (e.g., "Stay at store 24 hours", "Checkout 10 customers").

  • Managers no longer count toward stocker limits, fixing hiring issues.

  • Protein clerks no longer get stuck after selling their counter.

  • Corrected all references to the Platform Cart (previously mislabeled as Pallet Cart).

  • Stockers:

    • No longer get stuck picking up discarded items.

    • Now remove the correct quantity when clearing shelf slots.

  • Employee popups now display the correct job role.

  • Finance & Inventory windows now show correct data after loading (may require saving again).

  • Fixed shopping carts combining or behaving unpredictably after loading.

  • Carts now stay on the ground when parked instead of floating.

  • Custodians no longer freeze with arms out after parking carts.

  • If a cart corral is full, custodians will leave the cart accessible for the player.

  • Fixed visual issue with unwrapped protein appearing wrapped on Utility Carts.

  • Fixed issue where Mussels couldn’t be purchased after completing the related task.

  • Player no longer gets stuck seated after using the desk.

  • Fixed margin calculations in the Inventory Management window.

  • Stockers can no longer steal the Platform Cart from the player.

  • Stockers and Managers now correctly return Platform Carts after use.

  • Shift changes while paused now update and save properly.

  • Fixed a major bug where the entire workforce would stop coming to work after a quit or firing.

  • Resolved edge cases where customers or employees could get stuck in doorways.

