Greetings Alpha Responders! This new update includes a brand new mission on the Valermo level. The mission (M20) takes place on a bridge and the player must defuse bombs placed around the bridge. It's a very difficult level and the action is very vertical so watch above and below!!

Optimized the performance of the moving trains. They should no longer cause huge CPU spikes when they collide with objects

Fixed bug with some of the settings in the options menu do not get executed when the game starts up.

Improved the layout of some of the existing misssions ( M2 and M3 on the construction yard of Luzonia map )

Optimized the performance of a variety of missions that take place inside.

Minimized the occurence of death animations getting stuck in geometry and animations that depict the character floating in mid-air

Made the ai more responsive to dangerous events, such as explosions and gunfire

Allow players that are playing in singleplayer to heal themselves by using the large health syringe

Added a cap on the amount of damage teammates can do to each other to prevent griefers from excessive team killing

fixed bug with crouch + aim speed is too fast