23 July 2025 Build 19322138 Edited 23 July 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Alpha Responders! This new update includes a brand new mission on the Valermo level. The mission (M20) takes place on a bridge and the player must defuse bombs placed around the bridge. It's a very difficult level and the action is very vertical so watch above and below!!

  • Optimized the performance of the moving trains. They should no longer cause huge CPU spikes when they collide with objects

  • Fixed bug with some of the settings in the options menu do not get executed when the game starts up.

  • Improved the layout of some of the existing misssions ( M2 and M3 on the construction yard of Luzonia map )

  • Optimized the performance of a variety of missions that take place inside.

  • Minimized the occurence of death animations getting stuck in geometry and animations that depict the character floating in mid-air

  • Made the ai more responsive to dangerous events, such as explosions and gunfire

  • Allow players that are playing in singleplayer to heal themselves by using the large health syringe

  • Added a cap on the amount of damage teammates can do to each other to prevent griefers from excessive team killing

  • fixed bug with crouch + aim speed is too fast

  • Various optimizations and over 20 minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

