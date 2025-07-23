This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

Multiplayer has been temporarily removed from the main game. See the announcement here for all the information. Its still possible to access multiplayer from the beta branch called “beta-multiplayer”.

Now you can set Fullscreen mode to windowed. Which should make it easier for players to manage multi-screen setups.

We now allow OS specific key combination (ex: Windows + Enter) to switch fullscreen mode for Worship.

Bug Fixes

Monument/Upgrades should now properly appear on the upgrades grimoire page.

Bugs we are actively working on

We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA In the next few days

We are looking at fixing objects being sometimes impossible to lift or interact with even with enough followers.

We are looking at improving loading times in general.

We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.

To be added to Worship's roadmap

This new section will now list features and improvements that we are adding to our roadmap planning following player feedback and/or issues that the team judged worth tackling. Keep on telling us how you feel about the game and we'll do our best to focus on what the community is asking for!

(Community feedback) We heard the feedback regarding the save system and permadeath. We are looking at both short term and long terms improvements to address your issues in that regard.

(Community feedback) We are looking at improvements for the symbol recognition, but these might have to wait for the bigger updates planned in the roadmap.

(Community feedback) We will look at how we can add more gameplay differences and impact tied to the choice of god to Worship

(Community feedback) More resolutions and aspect ratio support

If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on the Worship's Steam page!

Thank you for your patience fellow cultists!