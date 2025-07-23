 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19322131 Edited 23 July 2025 – 00:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

Bug Fixes

  • Monument/Upgrades should now properly appear on the upgrades grimoire page.

Bugs we are actively working on

  • We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA In the next few days

  • We are looking at fixing objects being sometimes impossible to lift or interact with even with enough followers.

  • We are looking at improving loading times in general.

  • We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.

To be added to Worship's roadmap

This new section will now list features and improvements that we are adding to our roadmap planning following player feedback and/or issues that the team judged worth tackling. Keep on telling us how you feel about the game and we'll do our best to focus on what the community is asking for!

  • (Community feedback) We heard the feedback regarding the save system and permadeath. We are looking at both short term and long terms improvements to address your issues in that regard.

  • (Community feedback) We are looking at improvements for the symbol recognition, but these might have to wait for the bigger updates planned in the roadmap.

  • (Community feedback) We will look at how we can add more gameplay differences and impact tied to the choice of god to Worship

  • (Community feedback) More resolutions and aspect ratio support

If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on the Worship's Steam page!

Thank you for your patience fellow cultists!

