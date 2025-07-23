Increased Crow's Nest Detection Range for POIs in the Final Frontier



Fixed Bug Causing Pygborg Cube to Orbit at Much Higher Speed than Intended



Fixed Resurrected ALL Being Able to Be Killed by Infinity Hook & Pay To Win



Fixed Infinite Hook Breaking Audio When >= level 60



When Infinity Hook is Only Remaining Attack, Allow for Treasure/Vitamin C Selection



Fixed Red Comet's HP, was much higher than intended



Cursor on Controller Sometimes Becomes Lost in Captain Selection



Lowered Hivemine SFX Volume, Limited to 1 Instance, and added 1 Second Cooldown



Fixed Survive for 15 minutes as Starship Syndicate quest missing reward icons



Fixed Missing Nebula Texture at Start of Final Frontier Level



Fixed Hardwood Icon Displaying Blurry



Ahoy! I guess it is time that I start posting the patch notes to Steam instead of just to the discord. This patch is mostly bug fixes, and some minor tweaks. I will also take this opportunity to announce we are working on a small content update that will be released at some point in August, so stay tuned!