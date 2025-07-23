- Increased Crow's Nest Detection Range for POIs in the Final Frontier
- Fixed Bug Causing Pygborg Cube to Orbit at Much Higher Speed than Intended
- Fixed Resurrected ALL Being Able to Be Killed by Infinity Hook & Pay To Win
- Fixed Infinite Hook Breaking Audio When >= level 60
- When Infinity Hook is Only Remaining Attack, Allow for Treasure/Vitamin C Selection
- Fixed Red Comet's HP, was much higher than intended
- Cursor on Controller Sometimes Becomes Lost in Captain Selection
- Lowered Hivemine SFX Volume, Limited to 1 Instance, and added 1 Second Cooldown
- Fixed Survive for 15 minutes as Starship Syndicate quest missing reward icons
- Fixed Missing Nebula Texture at Start of Final Frontier Level
- Fixed Hardwood Icon Displaying Blurry
Patch 1.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Ahoy! I guess it is time that I start posting the patch notes to Steam instead of just to the discord. This patch is mostly bug fixes, and some minor tweaks. I will also take this opportunity to announce we are working on a small content update that will be released at some point in August, so stay tuned!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2377621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update