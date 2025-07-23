 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19322044
Update notes via Steam Community
Ahoy! I guess it is time that I start posting the patch notes to Steam instead of just to the discord. This patch is mostly bug fixes, and some minor tweaks. I will also take this opportunity to announce we are working on a small content update that will be released at some point in August, so stay tuned!

  • Increased Crow's Nest Detection Range for POIs in the Final Frontier
  • Fixed Bug Causing Pygborg Cube to Orbit at Much Higher Speed than Intended
  • Fixed Resurrected ALL Being Able to Be Killed by Infinity Hook & Pay To Win
  • Fixed Infinite Hook Breaking Audio When >= level 60
  • When Infinity Hook is Only Remaining Attack, Allow for Treasure/Vitamin C Selection
  • Fixed Red Comet's HP, was much higher than intended
  • Cursor on Controller Sometimes Becomes Lost in Captain Selection
  • Lowered Hivemine SFX Volume, Limited to 1 Instance, and added 1 Second Cooldown
  • Fixed Survive for 15 minutes as Starship Syndicate quest missing reward icons
  • Fixed Missing Nebula Texture at Start of Final Frontier Level
  • Fixed Hardwood Icon Displaying Blurry

