24-hour warning! Meat Lab 6 closes at 5pm PT on 7/23!

Gameplay

While “tier 2“ enemies (higher health and other stats) are still slowly introduced in the second solar system, the mutant faction will no longer spawn T2 on its first planet Tangus Prime



Reduced the damage dealt by explosive projectiles from enemies Rocket Bot, Squat Daddy, and Duckstone



Added additional Weapon Power to Rail Gun ranks



Added additional Weapon Power to Rifle ranks

Add Explosion Hit Effect to all Rail Guns

100% Chance on Damage Dealt to deal 30 Damage to enemies within 2m



Increased base damage of all Rail Guns 65/70 -> 70/80



Increase magazine size of SMG 35 -> 40



Increase proc rate scalar of SMG +25%; hit effects will now trigger more likely when dealing damage with the SMG



Increased short range damage bonus of Magnum +15% -> 25%



Increased short range damage bonus of SMG and Shotgun +10% -> 50%



Increased weak point damage of SMG and Shotgun +10% -> +20%



Updated Pistol Reload Bonus to grant +25% Weak Point Damage

Previously was +50% Magazine Size



Updated SMG Reload Bonus to grant +10 Magazine Size

Previously was +25% Weak Point Damage



Increased Plasma Gun Reload Bonus to +50% Explosion Radius



Updated Shotgun Reload Bonus to grant +4 Projectile Count

Previously was +10 Pierce Count



Increase Rifle Reload Bonus +15% -> +25% Rifle Damage

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Rail Gun Reload Bonus was missing in Item Registry



Fixed an issue where the long range damage bonus for Rifle was applying a penalty. It is now correctly +75% damage



Fixed an issue where the long range damage bonus for Rail Gun was applying a penalty. It is now correctly +100% damage



Fixed an issue where the long range damage bonus for Magnum was applying a penalty. There is now no bonus



Fixed an issue where the long range damage bonus for Pistol was applying a penalty. There is now no bonus



Fixed an issue where weapon rank bonuses were missing some of their bonuses in the description



Fixed an issue where your player model would be following you underground / underwater when using the Dirtbag (Mole) Leg ability



Fixed the Hunter Threat portrait not returning to a calm state after leaving the Enraged state



Fixed an issue where first time planetary completion reward amounts weren't listed at Carl

UI

Top right hud moved up outside of lobby



Some interact prompt names have been reworded



Added a custom health icon for health insurance event



Compass background darkened



Compass distance labels will disappear if there is an in world marker

Art

Updated enemy hit effects

Audio

Reduced the volume of the Game Prologue video since it was much louder than the rest of the game



Selection sounds added to various UI



Fixed looping Gobble Gazer SFX so as not to continuously loop



Fixed missing VO in Hunter Intro



Fixed up some various Franken Beans SFX



Mixed UI SFX down a little



Mixed VO up a little



Mixed some of Franken Beans audio

Known Issues

Observer camera is still in a very rough prototype form



No optimization effort has been made towards more constrained platforms like SteamDeck



Native builds on Linux are still not battle tested. You'll probably need to run under Proton for best results

This is your last chance to get a few more runs in before we put a pin in this playtest. Get in there and test your meaty mettle against the newly adjusted(thanks for your feedback, everyone!), then tell us how it's all feeling. These final hours are crucial -- they'll help us determine where to focus our efforts as we go back into full-on dev mode.Tell ya friends to sign up atand squad up for a few more runs!