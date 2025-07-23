24-hour warning! Meat Lab 6 closes at 5pm PT on 7/23!
This is your last chance to get a few more runs in before we put a pin in this playtest. Get in there and test your meaty mettle against the newly adjusted Franken Beans (thanks for your feedback, everyone!), then tell us how it's all feeling. These final hours are crucial -- they'll help us determine where to focus our efforts as we go back into full-on dev mode.
Tell ya friends to sign up at playswapmeat.com and squad up for a few more runs!
Gameplay
- While “tier 2“ enemies (higher health and other stats) are still slowly introduced in the second solar system, the mutant faction will no longer spawn T2 on its first planet Tangus Prime
- Reduced the damage dealt by explosive projectiles from enemies Rocket Bot, Squat Daddy, and Duckstone
- Added additional Weapon Power to Rail Gun ranks
- Added additional Weapon Power to Rifle ranks
Weapons
- Add Explosion Hit Effect to all Rail Guns
- 100% Chance on Damage Dealt to deal 30 Damage to enemies within 2m
- Increased base damage of all Rail Guns 65/70 -> 70/80
- Increase magazine size of SMG 35 -> 40
- Increase proc rate scalar of SMG +25%; hit effects will now trigger more likely when dealing damage with the SMG
- Increased short range damage bonus of Magnum +15% -> 25%
- Increased short range damage bonus of SMG and Shotgun +10% -> 50%
- Increased weak point damage of SMG and Shotgun +10% -> +20%
- Updated Pistol Reload Bonus to grant +25% Weak Point Damage
- Previously was +50% Magazine Size
- Updated SMG Reload Bonus to grant +10 Magazine Size
- Previously was +25% Weak Point Damage
- Increased Plasma Gun Reload Bonus to +50% Explosion Radius
- Updated Shotgun Reload Bonus to grant +4 Projectile Count
- Previously was +10 Pierce Count
- Increase Rifle Reload Bonus +15% -> +25% Rifle Damage
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Rail Gun Reload Bonus was missing in Item Registry
- Fixed an issue where the long range damage bonus for Rifle was applying a penalty. It is now correctly +75% damage
- Fixed an issue where the long range damage bonus for Rail Gun was applying a penalty. It is now correctly +100% damage
- Fixed an issue where the long range damage bonus for Magnum was applying a penalty. There is now no bonus
- Fixed an issue where the long range damage bonus for Pistol was applying a penalty. There is now no bonus
- Fixed an issue where weapon rank bonuses were missing some of their bonuses in the description
- Fixed an issue where your player model would be following you underground / underwater when using the Dirtbag (Mole) Leg ability
- Fixed the Hunter Threat portrait not returning to a calm state after leaving the Enraged state
- Fixed an issue where first time planetary completion reward amounts weren't listed at Carl
UI
- Top right hud moved up outside of lobby
- Some interact prompt names have been reworded
- Added a custom health icon for health insurance event
- Compass background darkened
- Compass distance labels will disappear if there is an in world marker
Art
- Updated enemy hit effects
Audio
- Reduced the volume of the Game Prologue video since it was much louder than the rest of the game
- Selection sounds added to various UI
- Fixed looping Gobble Gazer SFX so as not to continuously loop
- Fixed missing VO in Hunter Intro
- Fixed up some various Franken Beans SFX
- Mixed UI SFX down a little
- Mixed VO up a little
- Mixed some of Franken Beans audio
Known Issues
- Observer camera is still in a very rough prototype form
- No optimization effort has been made towards more constrained platforms like SteamDeck
- Native builds on Linux are still not battle tested. You'll probably need to run under Proton for best results
