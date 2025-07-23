The Patch 03 is out! Many fixes and improvements have been made based on your feedback!!

CORRECTED TOPICS:

Implemented a button to reset the player's position

Implemented a button to open the game's Discord server

Fixed an issue where the tools "scissor" and "milk bucket" didn't work properly

Fixed camera rotation when the player enters/exits an interior

Fixed positioning issues with animals and NPCs, which could end up flying or falling out of the scene

Fixed a problem where a chicken could leave the scene or pass through fences when the gaucho collected an egg

Fixed an issue where horse race checkpoints remained active even after completion

Refined dialogue flow for exchanges with characters

Usability improvements for UI when using a gamepad

Performance improvements

The upcoming updates are already in production, so if you want to chat or suggest something, join our Discord!