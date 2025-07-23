The Patch 03 is out! Many fixes and improvements have been made based on your feedback!!
CORRECTED TOPICS:
Implemented a button to reset the player's position
Implemented a button to open the game's Discord server
Fixed an issue where the tools "scissor" and "milk bucket" didn't work properly
Fixed camera rotation when the player enters/exits an interior
Fixed positioning issues with animals and NPCs, which could end up flying or falling out of the scene
Fixed a problem where a chicken could leave the scene or pass through fences when the gaucho collected an egg
Fixed an issue where horse race checkpoints remained active even after completion
Refined dialogue flow for exchanges with characters
Usability improvements for UI when using a gamepad
Performance improvements
The upcoming updates are already in production, so if you want to chat or suggest something, join our Discord!
Changed files in this update