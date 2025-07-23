 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19321887
Update notes via Steam Community

The Patch 03 is out! Many fixes and improvements have been made based on your feedback!!

CORRECTED TOPICS:

  • Implemented a button to reset the player's position

  • Implemented a button to open the game's Discord server

  • Fixed an issue where the tools "scissor" and "milk bucket" didn't work properly

  • Fixed camera rotation when the player enters/exits an interior

  • Fixed positioning issues with animals and NPCs, which could end up flying or falling out of the scene

  • Fixed a problem where a chicken could leave the scene or pass through fences when the gaucho collected an egg

  • Fixed an issue where horse race checkpoints remained active even after completion

  • Refined dialogue flow for exchanges with characters

  • Usability improvements for UI when using a gamepad

  • Performance improvements

The upcoming updates are already in production, so if you want to chat or suggest something, join our Discord!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1670831
