New build has adjustments to movement and network performance when there are 6+ players.
Test the new flow and practice your shots, let us know what you think in the discord.gg/protoball!
UPDATE & COMMUNITY GAME NIGHT TONIGHT!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Protoball Beta Depot 703971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update