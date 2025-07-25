- Fixed tutorial appearing low-res
- Fixed red vignette from low health not updating
- Fixed Potassium explosion sounds not being controlled by any SFX slider
- Fixed explosion sounds being too loud when multiple play simultaneously
- Fixed Potassium explosion not affecting the boss
- Fixed some stray particles on element icons on the upgrade screen
Hurt my hand, so sadly no long description today - thanks for playing, as always!
1.0.2 Live!
